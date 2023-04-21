We found the best Mystique cosplay and once you see it you will hardly forget it.

The X-Men are the Marvel characters whose costumes have gone down in history as being among the most representative for cosplayers. You’ve probably seen someone dressed up in Wolverine’s lethal claws, Storm’s white wig, or Rogue’s locks. But have you seen any of Mystique?



Photo: Copyright 20th Century Fox / I Love Cinema

The essential blue character (not forgetting Beast and Nightcrawler, of course) of the X-Men is one of the most spectacular we’ve seen on the big screen. From her movements, to her color and transformation effects… Mystique ticks all the boxes to be one of the best characters from the famous mutants.

On the big screen, two actresses were in charge of bringing this character to life; first Rebecca Romijn, during early versions from 2000 to 2006, and then Jennifer Lawrence, in X-Men: First Class, Days of Future Past, Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix.

Both actresses had to spend long hours in makeup to become the mutant, however, as we all witnessed, Lawrence’s version compared to Romijn’s underwent major and catastrophic changes. For the first X-Men films, Romijn spent about nine hours to have her hair red, skin blue, scales and eyes yellow, unlike Lawrence, whose process was reduced to three hours because she suffered an allergic reaction to the pigments with the which was being made up,

Can you imagine what it would be like to replicate this characterization? Impossible as it sounds, famed cosplayer Alyson Tabbitha has pulled it off, and far surpasses even Mystique’s last great portrayals on the big screen.

As you can see above, the result is spectacular. The color, the scales, the hair tone and even the yellowed lenses, so characteristic of this character. Tabbitha collaborated with artist Crazy Franky, who helped her create the enigmatic look with a costume that serves as a base. Costume or not, this Mystique cosplay is one of the best yet.

