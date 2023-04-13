We give away a physical copy of Minecraft Legends + amiibos

Gamereactor Contest Week! After the Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp draw that we celebrate this Tuesday the 11th, today we bring you a new opportunity to win a title that goes on sale in the coming days, such as Minecraft Legends. If you like strategy titles and you also like square shapes, surely you don’t want to miss the Mojang and Blackbird title, published by Nintendo in Spain in its edition for Switch. That’s why we invite you to participate with us in this new raffle that we’re running in collaboration with the company: the #MinecraftDondeQuieras contest with which you can win a pack with the game from Minecraft Legends and a pair of Steve and Alex amiibo figures (exceptional guests in Super Smash Bros.).

“How can I participate?” If you know our last contests, you will already imagine what steps you have to follow. You just have to tell us what you like the most about playing Minecraft on Switch, using a couple of hashtags and fulfilling other conditions that we will now explain in detail (along with the deadlines).

How to enter the #MinecraftWhereverWant contest to win a physical copy of Minecraft Legends + Steve and Alex amiibo

You can only participate today, Thursday April 13, 2023. From 10:00 in the morning until 11:59 p.m. on the same Thursday, we will have this #MinecraftWhereYouWant contest active for you to participate through Twitter. All those messages that meet the requirements indicated below will be valid.

What requirements? These:

Go on our Twitter account: @GamereactorES.

our Twitter account: @GamereactorES. Beam RT this tweet.

Reply to that tweet with the hashtag #MinecraftWhereverYouWant, mentioning us and indicating what you like most about playing Minecraft on Nintendo Switch. Eg: “@GamereactorES #MinecraftWhereYouWant My favorite thing is to find a diamond while I’m on the bus to class.

No participation limit!

The contest is only valid for residents of Spain and, we remind you, only entries that meet the requirements listed today, April 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. will count.

From among all the entries (excluding contest accounts), we will choose a random person who will become the brand new winner of this minecraft legends contest. The prize will be void if the winner does not claim it within a week of its announcement. The shipment will proceed from the end of the contest, the verification of the winner and after the launch date of the game, April 18. Good luck to you all!