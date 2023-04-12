“We have asked everyone to delete it”: Pokémon GO players are concerned about the dangers of a new application to improve the game’s social functions – Pokémon GO

Niantic has created a companion app for Pokémon GO, but gamers doubt it.

April 12, 2023, 5:31 p.m. – Updated April 12, 2023, 5:38 p.m.

camp fire was born as one of the best ideas of the creators of Pokémon GO. It is an application to accompany the videogames of Niantic . It clearly focuses on social interaction, allowing find groups of players to collaborate with to overcome challenges or just spend some time together. A project that, although somewhat bumpy due to errors or limitations in access, generated a certain illusion among the members of the community willing to explore the real world. However, some users warn that there is people using the app for much less ethical purposes than simply looking for partners.

A new application for Pokémon GO that must be used with care

Campfire offers many possibilities, all of them related to forming groups to enjoy the experience of Pokémon GO in company. Among them there is one called Bengal, which Allows you to pinpoint a location on the map that other players will see who are using the application. According to some players, this would be being used by some criminals to find victims to rob. Those who share your target position can be easy target for thieves or, on the contrary, they can go to the location indicated by another player serving the robbery at home.

In the Pokémon GO community it has become particularly notable a case that we can find among the reviews of the video game: “We initially recommended the app in our local community to help create groups to raid with in person. However, due to a series of crimes and its use as decoy for robberieswe have asked everyone to delete it for their own safety and we are again using tried and tested methods such as our social networks.”

This would not be the first time that similar events have taken place in Pokémon GO. During the game’s release era, acts of violence involving the use of Baits in PokéStops to attract victims. Several such incidents were confirmed by a local Las Vegas newspaper , in addition to a notice on social media from the Philadelphia police. In any case, these were incidents that, although relatively serious, had a very low prevalence considering the total number of players of the Niantic video game.





Philadelphia Police tweet around the time of the launch of Pokémon GO.

Niantic is trying to get back to encourage social features of Pokémon GOeven facing a great controversy with the community on the way . Campfire is one of its most powerful tools. From the company they have shared a guide for parents that recalls some tips for use, in addition to offering resources to increase our security on the Internet. In any case, It is also important to resort to common sense. Like any other social app, there are always dangers of interacting with strangers, but we can minimize or eliminate them relatively easily.

