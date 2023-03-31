We know the winners of the Crack Awards 2023

Last night, Usina del Arte was once again the setting chosen to carry out the second edition of the Crack Awards. This event organized by LocalStrike and FiReSPORTS Its main objective is to recognize the work done in the esports sector. On this occasion, it had 30 categories plus 9 special shortlists and these were the winners of the evening:

Battle Royale Player: K1NG (FaZe Clan – Fortnite)

Fighting Games Player: Chocolatefg (Mortal Kombat)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Player: Luken (9z Team)

Rainbow Six Siege Player: Lulii (W7M)

Mobile Player: BAD (Furious Gaming – Free Fire)

VALORANT player: Sadhak (LOUD)

League Of Legends Player: Josedeodo (Estral)

FIFA player: Nicolas99fc (Guild Esports)

Esport Squad Of The Year: Leviathan (VALORANT)

Esport Organization of the Year: Leviathan

Coach of the Year: Onur (VALORANT)

Owner of Esports Organization: Fer10 (Leviathan)

Sports Director of the Year: C22azy (Leviathan)

CM Esport Of The Year: Candy (Leviathan)

Best Esport Organization Content Creator: forg1 (WINDINGO)

League of the Year: VCT 2022 (Riot Games, VALORANT)

In-person Event of the Year: AGS (LocalStrike and Integrated)

Broadcast Of The Year: South Final – VALORANT Champions Tour 2022 (Riot Games, VALORANT)

Outstanding Play of the Year: Leviathan vs XSET | K1ng in Haven (VALORANT)

Host Of The Year: gatotowsky

Caster Of The Year: Nosfeh (VALORANT)

Analyst of the Year: Suga (VALORANT)

Specialized Communicator: Dalcru (Infobae Latin Power)

Specialized Media: infocscarg

Recurring Audiovisual Production: Full Buy (Peek Latam)

Audiovisual Production of the Year: Violet Dream (9z Team)

Esport Shirt of the Year: Furious Gaming (10th Anniversary)

Brand Manager: Agustin Vazquez (Aorus)

Publisher: Riot Games

Comprehensive Organization of the Year: FiReSPORTS

Sponsor of the Year: HyperX

Lifetime Achievement Award: Gonzalo Garcia

Newcomer of the Year Award: Shyy (Leviathan)

International Personality: Ibai Plains

Crack of the Year: 9z Team (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best Illustrator: Lucas Gabutt (Furious Gaming)

Photo of the Year: 9Z Team (Major Qualification)

Publication of the Year: ad xand

Bonus Crack of the Year: coscu