We Know Who Will Be Directing The New Batman! – current cinema

We still don’t know anything about the next Batman movie, except that it will be the first film in the DC Universe headed by James Gunn. It will be called ‘The Brave and the Bold’ and neither Ben Affleck nor Robert Pattinson will be in the cast.

The release date has not been announced yet, but there is big news. We know the director’s name! Warner Bros. has decided to trust Andy Muschietti again. The success of The Flash had a lot to do with it. The Flash was named the best superhero film by critics when it was presented at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and is a huge success in theaters. Andy Muschietto has also received congratulations from Tom Cruise and Stephen King.

James Gunn and Peter Safran, owners of the 2 new DC Studios, explained their choice:



“We saw The Flash before he took over the reins at DC Studios, and we knew we had a visionary director and a huge DC fanbase. The Flash is an amazing movie – funny, touching, suspenseful – and Andy’s love for these characters The intimacy and the passion and this world is evident in every image. So when we started looking for a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice. With Barbara Muschietti (his sister) as producer We have an extraordinary team set to begin this exciting new adventure in the DCU.”