We show you how to get Natalie Portman’s flat stomach

The strengthening of color it’s not just about having a defined belly. It is also a form of health, since by strengthening it we improve posture, prevent injuries and increase performance in sports.

There is a modality that helps precisely to give strength to the coretaught by Mary Helen Bowers, instructor of ballet fitness celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Alexa Chung, Lily Aldridge, Miranda Kerr and Camille Charriere.

O ballet fitness it already has a long history – dating back to the 60s, when it was created by the German dancer Lotte Berk – and in recent years it has become a phenomenon. Inspired by balletthe modality combines posture, toning, barbell exercises (which at home can be replaced by a chair or other support) and other cardio exercises.

In the case of training with instructor Mary Helen Bowers, online through exclusive content allocated to the Ballet Beautiful project, and through Instagram, tips accessible to everyone are emerging. One of them concerns a series that Mary called “super abs”, which defines and strengthens the core.

What needs to be done? Tighten the abdominal area and roll up and down, repeating the series eight to 12 times. The video shows how to do the exercise.