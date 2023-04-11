We Spread Out – Cultural Soup

Penny lives alone in an apartment cluttered with old belongings and old memorabilia. There she lived for decades with her partner, a famous and now deceased artist. There she dedicated herself with passion to painting. There she received friends for dinner, dancing and conversation. And even if now the environment seems a little gloomy, Penny, already used to the common rituals of old age, feels comforted. But, after suffering a serious domestic accident, she ends up being taken by the building’s caretaker, against her will, to a nursing home.

It is from Penny’s perspective that the reader follows the disturbing plot of we spread out, book by Canadian Iain Reid that arrives in Brazil by Rocco. Owner of a prose that defies genre boundaries, Reid has already published two other novels, among which stands out I’m thinking of ending it all, adapted by Charlie Kaufman into a hit Netflix movie.

we spread out has a suspenseful narrative and powerful reflections on themes such as loss, aging, loneliness and identity. When she arrives at the Six Cedars Residence, Penny, against all odds, feels good. Immersed in a quiet routine, she even returns to painting. As time passes, however, residents of the house begin to act strangely, mysterious voices come through the walls, and the forest outside becomes frightening. With growing distrust, the protagonist begins to feel observed. Is she succumbing to the subtle and destructive effects of aging, or is she an unwitting participant in something far more disturbing?

With great sensitivity, Iain Reid takes the reader to share all the sensations experienced by Penny. Thus, she portrays what it means to grow old in a society that values, above all, youth and productivity.

Iain Reid is the author of I’m thinking of ending it allwhich became a best seller New York Times and has been translated into over twenty languages. The book won a streaming adaptation, written and directed by Oscar winner Charlie Kaufman. His second novel, intruder, is being adapted into a movie, with Saoirse Ronan in the lead role and Reid as the screenwriter. He lives in Ontario, Canada.

Translation: Maira Parula

288 pages | BRL 69.90

Rocco publishing house