We tested a 1.4 kilogram laptop and this was the result in its performance

Laptop focused on designers, with a low weight and stable performance, although with details in its battery life.

Mobility is the key point for many users who decide to have a laptop. Make it lightweight, with a good charge duration, comfortable to use, and ensure outstanding performance wherever you take it.

With these characteristics in mind we were reviewing the Acer Swift X14a lightweight laptop, weighing approximately 1.4 kilograms, which promises interesting details to compete in the mid-range of the market, such as an OLED screen and state-of-the-art technical features.

This laptop is focused on a consumer who needs important performance features, without reaching the highest standards that raise the price of the device or that are not going to be taken advantage of.

In other words, it is an option for students and designers who require a computer that runs editing programs and adapts to multitasking without presenting freezing or lag problems.

But it is far from being an option for gamers. Although it has technical sections such as a processor 13th generation Intel Core i7, the latest from the company, its video card, a Nvidia RTX 3050it will not provide an optimal experience for very demanding games, although it will be useful for medium performance titles as was the case with Monster Hunter Rise and League of Legendswith which we did several tests, since with force horizon 5 the team did not do a good job of optimization.

Having a computer weighing 1.4 kilograms is comfortable to carry. Being the 14-inch version, its size fits very easily in any suitcase or bag, and even carrying it by hand while walking through the office is not a major complication, because it is light for anyone.

However, Acer had to make sacrifices on the battery to organize its components and that is felt when the demand is high.

On average, the charge lasts 11 hours, but during work, study or game days it can be reduced by half, although it has a fast charge that compensates, a situation that is not a problem but is close to the standards of its competitors.

To this we must add that the fan is shared for the CPU and the video card, which is a big problem when the demand increases because we experience high temperatures, which becomes an annoying situation to use the keyboard or have a mouse. the side.

The best option in situations like this is to connect the battery and give the equipment a hand so as not to be uncomfortable.

The device has 16GB RAM, a 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor and RTX 3050 graphics card. Good standards for an average requirement.

With editing programs it did not represent major problems and has a good accompaniment in its panel OLEDwhich gives much more detail to the colors and depth to the blacks.

This section is a differential point because it provides a good viewing experience, which adjusts well to enjoy multimedia content and with optimal viewing angles, although the brightness of the screen outdoors does fall short.

Regarding multitasking, there was great stability, going from one application to another without difficulties.

Its sound and camera are under a compliance standard. With the camera you can record videos in 1080p, enough for conferences and video calls with family members, as well as a noise-cancelling microphone that captures audio in a good way for those cases.

He Acer Swift-X 14-inch is a computer that is well suited for those who need mobility, performance and comfort.

It is made to be taken to study places or work offices and does not represent any problem due to its weight or size.

Designers and architects also find an interesting option, because its graphics card, technical section and the accompaniment of an OLED screen, allows them to have features to take advantage of it according to their needs.

Although separated as the duration of its battery and overheating, they are points to take into account because they can be a nuisance, especially the last one due to the discomfort of using the keyboard at those times.