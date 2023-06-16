We took a look at the clinic where you can get the vitamin pill

In the Central Plaza in Rotterdam, between a sushi restaurant and Atos, ‘Get a Drip’ has been established since last year. Upon entering you will see the logo in LEDs on an artificial hedge. Behind the counter is a friendly lady in a pink T-shirt. At first it looks like a juice bar, but you don’t get a healthy fruit drink here, but your vitamin shot injected directly into your veins.

According to the providers, the ‘drips’ (vitamin infusions) have various health benefits, they will strengthen the immune system, prevent aging and even help against stubborn hangovers. For example, several companies have been reprimanded in recent years for making false promises and offering corona treatments or fertility treatments.

Although most people associate vitamins with a healthy diet, Barbara van Vliet, a franchise owner in the Netherlands, says the best absorption of vitamins is through infusions and injections. Through oral administration it is largely lost in the gastrointestinal tract, says Van Vliet. However, research shows that absorption of vitamin supplements through the bloodstream is not necessarily better.

You can choose from vitamin cocktails with promising names like ‘Energy Drip’, ‘Hydration Drip’ and ‘Detox Drip’. Vitamins B and D, ‘anti-aging’ or ‘hair health’ are also on the menu. You can opt for vitamin injections or intravenous drip. Cost varies greatly. The cost of an injection starts at around 35 euros, but a ‘limitless drip’ will soon be available for 900 euros.

Sadhna said, “I had never heard of it myself, but it sounded immediately interesting.” “In the past I was often deficient in vitamins and iron and I don’t think it’s ever really gone away, so I often feel drowsy and weak.”

There are also Dutch influencers who promote this type of treatment. Sadhna Leela (35) was invited by Get A Drip through their influencer agency to try out Infusion. She got the free treatment on the condition that she would post about it on her YouTube account.

She tells me she came across the clinic by chance in Rotterdam, but was familiar with the concept: “I recognized it from videos on social media, where I saw well-known people and influencers, mainly from the US and UK, injecting And saw taking infusions.

To see what the hype is about, I went today with Yemima (25), who is visiting the clinic in Rotterdam for the first time. Yemima wrote on Instagram under a message from Get A Drip that she wanted to make an appointment, and when I asked her via DM if I could come along, she was immediately excited.

Despite the health warnings, this type of treatment is extremely popular, especially in the United States and the United Kingdom. Influencers and celebs like Justin Bieber, Adele, Rihanna — and of course Gwyneth Paltrow — swear by it.

Sadhna tells that she was well received in the clinic. “Upon arrival I was given a tablet on which I had to fill in my medical background. The questionnaire asks, among other things, whether you faint frequently, whether you have allergies, whether you have liver or lung disorders or whether you smoke, what medications you use, and who to contact in case of emergency. After completing a questionnaire, she waited in a waiting room while a doctor checked the data remotely .

Before treatment, she wanted to do her own research. “I’d never get anything injected into my body again, but the clinic seemed credible,” says Sadhna. “I saw websites and videos on social media about the treatment, but I didn’t really read much about the experiences. read.”

Like Sadhna, Yemima also wants to see results soon. She makes a phone appointment and can quickly sit in a chair in the Get A Drip treatment room upon arrival. Unlike Sadhna, she does not have to fill any forms regarding her health and is only asked whether she has any allergies and whether she is eighteen or older. Her ID is not checked even though the company states that her age limit is eighteen years old. According to Barbara van Vliet, questionnaires are tailored to the products and form of administration.

After it was approved, she had the chance to choose which cocktail she wanted and whether she had an injection or an IV. “I chose Energy Drip because I often feel tired,” says Sadhna. Before treatment, she sometimes took vitamin pills to make up for her deficiency. “It didn’t work for me, because I had to take it daily for a long time to see a difference. I understood that it goes straight into your bloodstream, which isn’t the case with pills,” she says.

Yemima has been paying more attention to her health since Corona, as she has noticed that her immunity has deteriorated. “I’ve been taking vitamin pills for a while now, but I don’t see any real results. You have to keep taking pills, but I often forget. And I’m impatient, so I think an injection or Infusion will give faster results.”

She can choose whether to inject it into her arm or her gluteal muscle. She picks up his hand. “The pain during the injection was short lived,” she says. “I’m hoping I’ll feel results sooner and have more energy. If I really notice a difference, I may do this monthly.” According to Van Vliet, 80 percent of his clients come back for a second treatment.

Yemima is out again after 10 minutes. The cost of treatment is 75 euros, but with a discount she pays about 34 euros. She seems satisfied with the treatment. We go for drinks, and half an hour after the injection Yemima says she already feels fit. When I ask her whether she thinks it is because of the injection or because of the placebo effect, she admits that it could be both. Still, she says she’d like to visit again soon, but for an infusion.

Although Yemima is very enthusiastic, her parents, who work as doctors and nurses, are critical and think the treatment is unnecessary. When Sadhna’s parents were also told about IV, they were a little worried. Sadhna says it is a generational thing, but they are not the only ones who have doubts.

In February this year, the Health and Youth Care Inspectorate imposed an order on the company on the basis of the Medicines Act. The company did not have the necessary permits, meaning it is unclear whether the products meet safety, efficacy and quality standards. Get A Drip was not allowed to import, sell, prepare or store medicines without marketing authorisation, and the inspectorate would monitor this. Get A Drip closed its doors for a few months, but is now getting customers again.

For many vitamins, there is a maximum legal dose that you can take per day. For vitamin B6, for example, it is 21 mg. If you take too much vitamin B6 over a long period of time, it can cause damage to your nervous system, such as numbness or severe nerve pain. You can order a vitamin cocktail containing 50 milligrams of vitamin B6 on the Get a Drip site, but according to the company it’s harmless because people take that infusion monthly, not daily.

NOS previously wrote that the Health Care Inspectorate and experts are critical of vitamin infusions. At the request of the NOS, the Health Care Inspectorate inspected the Get a Drip site at that time. According to the Inspectorate, giving vitamins is not restricted, but there are guidelines for quantity.

Get A Drip emphasizes that treatments are an addition to a healthy lifestyle and not a replacement for it. Their website states that it is their mission to make it accessible to all.

General practitioner Bernard Leenstra is critical of the emergence of such private clinics. “There are people who are deficient, and in some cases an infusion or injection may be necessary,” says Leinstra. “But we don’t need such clinics for that, because that can be done through a GP as well. It is all economically driven.

“In addition, clinics often offer fake solutions to people’s complaints,” says Leenstra. Because even if you’re lacking something, it doesn’t mean that, for example, feelings of fatigue are caused by it, he explains. “Such clinics only give injections of vitamins.”

“If you have a vitamin deficiency, the question is whether the deficiency is serious,” says Leanstra. “Somebody can have somewhat low iron values, but that doesn’t mean you have to take iron pills. And if it’s a problem, nutrition can often solve a lot. And otherwise oral supplements, so what The pills you buy at the drugstore are also often helpful.”

Plus, says Leanstra, even high doses of some vitamins can be harmful. “We do know for some vitamins that too much of them can actually have consequences. A famous example of this is Sven Kramer, who had vitamin B6 intoxication. The use of vitamin B12 injections has not been shown to cause serious side effects over the long term. Although we know that the shot may give you skin complaints or wound infections. Still, I believe that unnecessary and unnecessary consumption of drugs should be avoided.”

“You enter the body with an IV or injection, which means viruses or bacteria can always come along,” Leinstra continues. “And with a drip, the infection can also enter the bloodstream, or it can cause inflammation of the muscles or inflammation of the skin. An IV can also sometimes be the wrong puncture, so that the fluid isn’t in the vein, Rather go into the arm. You may get a good response for that too. So it’s certainly not without risk.

Two weeks after the clinic visit, I texted Yemima to ask how things were going now. She says the injection has given her more energy. “But I think for really good results you have to go back more often,” she says. She has not yet decided whether she will go back for the infusion.

Sadhana had different expectations from Asav. “I was very excited and curious before the treatment, but I must say I didn’t really notice anything,” says Sadhna. “I was expecting that kind of boost you get after drinking coffee, but it wasn’t.”