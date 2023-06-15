‘We want it to be an icon again’

Nightclub Jimmy Woo in Korte Leiddewarstraat has four new owners from this weekend. The club has been taken over by the team behind the Chicago Social Club next door. “We want to be an inclusive, exclusive nightclub.”

“We think the old Jimmy Woo was a good addition to the city. We want to breathe new life into it,” says Pieter de Kroon (47). Joris Bakker (47), Jesse Jansmann (28) and Samuel Hodenpijl (30 ), he took over the club from catering entrepreneur Casper Reinders, who had opened Jimmy Woo in 2003.

In those twenty years, the nightclub developed into an iconic nightlife venue in Amsterdam’s nightlife. ‘The Jimmy’ appeared in many (rap) songs and celebrities and international celebrities such as George Clooney, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Robbie Williams and Rihanna even managed to find a spot for an (after) party when they were inside. City.

That time seems to be over. “But we think we can bring it back,” Jansman says. “It’s something we’ve been doing for years, the Chicago Social Club for example.”

taking people to Leidseplein



That nightclub, not entirely coincidentally located next door to Jimmy Woo, had been opened eleven years earlier by de Kroon and Bakker. About seven years ago Jansman and Hodenpijl became responsible for programming with their event agency Colored With Black. With parties such as Super Social, Chicago Vice, Unwise and The Lobby, they put the club on the map and attracted Amsterdammers to Leidseplein again.

“That was also the starting point of The Social Club,” says Bakker. “Get people back to Leidseplein. Now we want to get it back.”

Once again becoming a major attraction of the square, Jimmy Woo has said goodbye to the weekly parties that have been taking place there for many years, making way for new programming, explains Jansman. “Now we organize Superfuture every Friday and Saturday behind closed doors. We organize those parties ourselves, so that we can showcase our vision and hopefully add something to Amsterdam and beyond.

celebrities and superstars



Visitors will not hear completely new musical styles in the club. Regular visitors do not need to be afraid that techno will suddenly sound through the speakers. Upstairs, in the lounge, urban, hip-hop, R&B and Afro will be played and on Fridays downstairs in the club as well. The four owners also want to showcase emerging music genres, but with an ‘urban edge’. “We want to create a club vibe with it, but we want to attract a different target group in terms of exclusivity.”

It was precisely this uniqueness that made Jimmy Woo from the start the place where, as a ‘normal Amsterdammummer’, you could suddenly dance amongst celebrities and sometimes a stray superstar. “It was very unique at Jimmy’s and we want to bring it back,” Jansman says. “Though we want to engage different target groups. And that can be people with money and people with less money, but they should generally be that they try their best to dress well for that specific vibe that we want to radiate. Ultimately we want to be an inclusive, exclusive nightclub.

De Kroon thinks it will be a huge success with the energy of all four. “And then even in ten years Jimmy Woo will be the place that everyone in the Netherlands and beyond knows: I have to go there for a good night.”

