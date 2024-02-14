We work with Euroradis to support mental health and wellbeing

Publication date/time:



News Type: news typealliance

scope: international

Regla García and Mireia Soba, both social workers from the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases (FEDER), will take part in the first Eurordis working meeting titled “Population needs and promotion” related to mental health, which will take place on February 15, at 3:00 pm. till 5:00 pm

Many experts from different parts of the world in the field of psychology and medicine as well as rare diseases will participate in the meeting. This will also be assisted by those members who are part of European Patient Advocacy Group (ePAG)which represents Represent the voice of patients in more than 28 European countries and in the European Reference Network (ERN)

Throughout the day, topics such as the results of its “Rare Barometer Q3 2024” survey of the needs of the population will be discussed and the activities proposed by EURORDIS in 2024 regarding mental health. Everyone present will introduce themselves to explain how they think they can contribute to the working group.

