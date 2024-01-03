Wearing a see-through top and high-waisted skirt, Deva Castle poses in her mom’s arms for a particularly glamorous family photo

First fan of Deva Castle? His mother, Monica Bellucci. They recently shared pictures of the last evening they spent together in Paris on Instagram. Dress Code: Chic and sexy.

Summary

Although she is one of the most sought-after models of her generation, Deva Castle Always finds time to share time with his mother, Monica Bellucci. While in Paris, both women went so far as to match their looks during the 100th collection anniversary trinity Of cartier,

Extremely attractive, Deva Castle wore a dress dior The bi-material is composed of a black tight-knit openwork top and a very high-waisted gray skirt. For her part, Monica Bellucci made a strong impression on him slit dress Long sleeve shirt by Dolce & Gabbana. Her rings, earrings and necklace were, surprisingly, made by Cartier.

with 1 million subscribers On Instagram, Deva Cassel is part of the generation of children of stars who have managed to establish themselves in an environment that attracts them. but moved forward very fast stageDeva Castle has become real in just a few years icon Outfit.

Deva Casal walks the runway for the Dolce & Gabbana Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show © Piovanotto Marco/ABACA

What is Deva Castle’s career in fashion?

Deva Castle, daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel were born on December 12, 2004. From a very young age, she has made her own identity in the world of fashion and beauty. In 2018, when she was only 14 years old, the young woman was seen at home dolce and gabbana, who scrolled it. After two years she became Ambassador Perfume dolce shine Of brand.

Barely an adult, Deva Castle begins working multiple jobs blanket from magazine to internationalAs far as the magazine is concerned He Spanish version of orHarper’s Bazaar. In 2021, vogue italia Deva offers Castle a unique opportunity: to pose with her mother, Monica Bellucci. A shooting that exposes everyone analogy strike Between two women. operated tiny in the middle outfit, Deva Cassel continues to shoot for major magazines as well as fashion shows: Coperni, Jacquemus, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana… She represents a Young Generation Of model in future promise of,

Deva Castle is one of them Persona Who already have a well-defined style. tape, leather, romance, elegance And glamour These are the main words that reflect the style of the young lady. The model regularly shares pictures from her shoots on her Instagram account @d.casseluxxi, Whether it’s a Dior lace dress, a sexy bra or a total velvet look, Deva Casal’s style is synonymous with elegance and glamour.

Deva Cassel attending the Dior fashion show in Paris © Abaka

What are her favorite brands?

From brands Favorite By Deva Cassel, we find mainly the French house Dior, as well as the Italian label Dolce & Gabbana, to which she belongs. messanger, Two Haute Couture Brands, With Different Styles, But Which One match Correct! Let’s sum up the model’s looks and her lineage between France and Italy.

Do you want to copy her looks? nothing more Easy , just follow these five commandments, Analyzing her outfits worn during fashion shows, on the red carpet or even in everyday life, we see that Deva Casal has a style of her own, which is not difficult to reproduce. Number 1: We focus on tape, Deva Kasal is often seen wearing delicately embroidered clothes. Just enough to add a sexy side to your outfit. Number 2: we choose tight, The young woman does not hesitate to show off her figure in a close-fitting dress, whether it is a strapless piece, a corset or a very fitted dress. Number 3: We Dare glamour, Vincent Cassel’s daughter brings a sophisticated touch to her looks thanks to her always-groomed makeup. Number 4: We like the look rock, Leather jacket, biker boots, total black look… No. 5: We adopt transparency, all in eleganceDeva Castle doesn’t hesitate to play with materials and adapt nude dress Whenever he wants. To imitate without restraint.