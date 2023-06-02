Weather Forecast: Gray start to the day, more sunshine later

It will be partly cloudy at most places on Friday. Gradually the cloud cover breaks and it becomes quite sunny from the southeast. This is the report of RMI.

The maxima are about 15 degrees in the sea and about 20 or 21 degrees in the High Fens and in the centre. The wind blows moderately, and at sea it is sometimes quite strong.

Friday to Saturday night will be partly cloudy or clear with only a few high clouds. The minima are between 8 and 12 degrees inland and about 13 degrees at sea.

Saturday it will be sunny. Later cumulus clouds may form. Temperatures rise to around 19 degrees in the High Fens and 23 degrees in the centre. Locally, a peak of up to 24 or 25 degrees is not improbable. At 17 degrees it remains remarkably cool in the ocean.

sunday It will be a bright day with a maximum of 16 degrees in the coastal region, around 25 degrees in Gaum and between 22 and 24 degrees in most other areas. The wind is still blowing very strong in the sea.

monday It’s sunny again, but some good weather clouds can form inland. The maxima are about 15° in the ocean and between 21 and 25° in other areas.

Too Tuesday We get a lot of sunshine, but the northeast wind is well felt. The maxima are between 15 or 16 degrees in the sea and 25 degrees in the Gaum.