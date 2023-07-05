Weather forecast: Heat will temporarily hit the pause button on Wednesday

The start of Wednesday will be generally dry with intermittent sunshine. Later it will become more cloudy and there is no possibility of local level thunderstorms. Wind speed could reach up to 70 km/h at many places. According to the RMI report, the temperature does not rise above 15 to 20 degrees.

A few showers are likely initially on Wednesday night, but gradually the weather will become dry over all and light clouds will clear. The minima fluctuate between 7 and 12 degrees in moderate winds.

Thursday It starts out sunny, but it is soon partly obscured by cumulus clouds. Locally rain is possible, but most places will remain dry. maxima fluctuate between 18 and 22 degrees. The wind is blowing slow to moderate.

Friday It will be sunny and it will be very hot. The maximum temperature fluctuates between 25 and 28 degrees at most places. The wind is weak to moderate from the southeast.

Saturday What a sun and what a humidity. In the afternoon and evening, the chances of a few thunderstorms increase. The maximum temperature in the center of the country fluctuates around 30 degrees.

Too sunday It will be hot and muggy, but the RMI expects occasional intense thunderstorms, especially in the center and east of the country.

start next week The weather will remain dry over most places with partly cloudy sky. The maximum temperature in the center of the country fluctuates around 25 degrees.