Web Deems Ryan Gosling “Too Old” to Play Ken in Barbie | metropolises

Since the release of the official Barbie posters, Ryan Gosling’s name has ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter

Since Warner Bros Pictures released the official posters for the Barbie movie last Tuesday (4/4), the name of Ryan Gosling, 42, ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter after netizens pointed out that the actor is “too old” to play the character Ken in the doll movie.

Ryan shares the starring role in the film with Margot Robbie, 10 years younger, who will play Barbie. On the web, netizens criticized the artist’s choice to play the main character’s boyfriend.

“I can’t understand how horrible Ryan Gosling looks in this Barbie movie. He looks like a 40 year old man with a midlife crisis – too old to be Ken. Margot looks to be in her 20s, good age for Babie,” wrote one user. “Margot Robbie is perfect, but Ryan Gosling is more like Ken’s grandpa”, said another.

Despite the criticism, other netizens defended the choice of the new Ken. “Who dares to call Ryan Gosling old?” asked one Twitter user. “A person thinks Ryan Gosling is too old for something, he can only be crazy, because this man does not have a single defect”, defended another.