“We’d rather not take chances” – Riot Games makes an unprecedented decision, leaving a champion out of League of Legends competitions for fear that he is ‘broken’ – League of Legends

Yuumi will not be available to professional gamers on the MSI.

Riot Games has made an unprecedented decision for the next major competitive event of League of Legends . Those responsible for esports have confirmed that Yuumi will not be available on the MSI. Although it is not uncommon for a champion to miss an international event when it has just been released or receives a rework, this time the company wanted to justify the decision. In this sense, they claim that the character is not ready for pro play yetso “it’s better to turn it off than risk having an unbalanced and disruptive hero.”

The decision may be the right one from the point of view of the show. Yuumi has been one of the most powerful characters in the video game at the professional level during the months prior to launch of his rework . In this sense, he has shown that, when he has enough power, he is one of the favorite choices of the competitive. In addition, this new version of the character has not had the opportunity to appear in the elite. In this sense, activating it ‘blindly’ is a risk they don’t want to run ahead of the second most important tournament of the League of Legends season.

HoweverIt is surprising that from one of the official divisions of the company they speak like this about the champion. It would have been enough to explain that, having not appeared in the playoffs of the League of Legends competitions that give access to the competition, they did not want to introduce it. In fact, that’s what they did with thousand . The new champion will also not be available in the tournament due to just being released. “As it has not yet been available in competitive, it will not be playable on MSI,” they said about this character.

A big change for the MSI 2023

The MSI 2023 will begin on May 2 and promises to become the most interesting edition in the history of the tournament. Riot Games has prepared a new format that minimizes the number of inconsequential confrontations. In addition, it marks the introduction of double elimination brackets in international League of Legends competitions. The event will last three weeks. (ends on May 21) and will bring with it a special celebration in the game client in which we can get different rewards.





In 3D Games | League of Legends MMO: release date, map, classes, news and rumors about the most anticipated game from Riot Games .