‘Wednesday’ actress Jenna Ortega calls second season ‘a lot more horror and a little romance’

Hands down one of the most popular series of the last year Wednesday, The series about the daughter of the Addams family came out only at the end of November, but immediately became a huge hype. So it’s no surprise that Netflix announced a second season. When he will appear is unknown. But actress Jenna Ortega already says there will be more tension than romance.

Wednesday Netflix’s latest top series. The series ranks second on the list of most watched English-language series of all time on the streaming service. only the fourth season of stranger things Did better last year. To celebrate that success, Netflix quickly announced a new season.

Jenna Ortega will be back on Wednesday. During the last season, the actress already had strong opinions about certain storylines, and now they have reached out to the makers. Ortega now says there will be little room for romance.

first season

in the first season of Wednesday We see how the Addams’ daughter, despite her family’s reputation, tries to integrate into Nevermore Academy. There he has to share a room with other children with special powers. But school also brings with it some secrets. And on Wednesday will try to solve it in her own way.

As it happens at school, Wednesday also ends up in a love triangle of sorts. And that totally didn’t suit Ortega. “I had to accept it,” she said in an earlier interview with shop window, “Wednesday will never really come to such a position. I’ve always been against the idea, but after Tyler I’m sure Wednesday will be away from people for a while.”

more horror, less romance

The writers will now follow it up in the second season as well. in the latest episode of actors on actors By Diversity Jenna Ortega talks in detail about the sequel. “We decided to go more for the horror aspect. We don’t want to take ourselves too seriously, but we still have to make up for it. the show will also be possible love interests Dumping for Wednesday, it’s already fabulous!”

see full here actors on actors-Interview:

