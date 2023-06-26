Wednesday, June 28 | schiedam24



6/28/2023



work schedule

SCHIEDAM – The agenda provides a forum for all Schiedam associations and non-profit organizations to bring their activities to the attention. Messages for this can be emailed to E: re[email protected]. On Wednesday 28 June, among other things:



Library Shidam



baby reading For years zero to three, at Korenbers Library from 9:15 a.m.

since seven o’clock Grand Finale of Schiedam Poetry Slam 2023, Six word artists verbally enter the final battle. Lisa Edel from Rotterdam and Soraya Speaking from Zoetermeer emerged as resounding winners from the first heat. In the second preliminary round, Serrao Semedo Moreira of Rotterdam and Peer Roosen of Eindhoven won the final place. All four compete against two wildcard winners: Julian Harmans from Oudorp and Tenchi from Tilburg. Tickets can be reserved through I: www.schiedamdepoetryslam.nl.

Vennekar Cinema

1:30 pm: Cesaria Evora

8 p.m.: That afternoon

Walk-in House De Vissel

Theo Heidenrijk shows his work from two to four o’clock.

city ​​office

From 7:30 in the Council Committee Aleida room.

Theater on Shee

Scapino Ballet Rotterdam – Produced in Rotterdam, from 8:15 p.m.