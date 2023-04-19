Wednesday on TV: From Italian Lakes to the Empire of Chimpanzees | Television

MOVIE THEATER

good morning vietnam

Hollywood, 12:05 pm

It was the film that, in 1987, launched Robin Williams to international stardom, with a type of character that would suit him like a glove: the playful rebel committed to defying authority.

Here, he embodies a US Army radio DJ stationed in Saigon, who gains enormous popularity among the soldiers with his extravagant and honest style. It was for this role that the actor was nominated for the Oscar for the first time.

Deputy

AXN Movies, 3:31 pm

Written and directed by Adam McKay, and starring Christian Bale, it is a biographical film about the personal and political journey of Dick Cheney, the powerful US vice president who held office during the years of George W. Bush’s rule. Nominated for eight Oscars, he would end up winning only one golden statuette, for his characterization.

The Way Back

Hollywood, 9:30pm

Dramatic film by Gavin O’Connor, written by Brad Ingelsby, about a turning point for a legendary former basketball player who succumbed to depression and alcohol.

A last chance for redemption comes when he is invited to coach his former team – which, like him, is today the portrait of decadence. Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal, Michaela Watkins and Janina Gavankar bring the characters to life.

Far from the Scorched Earth

Cinemundo, 23:55

Four troubled stories of three generations. Two Mexican teenagers, Mariana (Jennifer Lawrence) and Santiago (JD Pardo), find love in the tragic death of their parents. Maria (Tessa La), a motherless girl, sees her life change forever the day her father suffers a car accident.

Sylvia (Charlize Theron), a woman haunted by her past, seeks the remission of old sins. And Nick (Joaquim de Almeida) and Gina (Kim Basinger) form a couple whose forbidden love is the starting point of everything else.

Far from the Scorched Earth is a drama written and directed by the Mexican Guillermo Arriaga, collaborator and screenwriter of Alejandro González Iñárritu in Babel It is 21 grams.

SERIES

That’s How It Happened… With Your Father

Disney+, streaming

The second season of the premiere spin off from the sitcom That’s How It Happened. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the series features Kim Cattrall (Samantha from Sex and the City) giving voice to the “mother of the future” who, in 2050, tells her son how she met his father, when she was a young photographer (Hilary Duff) in the New York of 2022.

DOCUMENTARIES

The Chimpanzee Empire

Netflix, streaming

Debut. From James Reed, who co-directed with Pippa Ehrlich in the Oscar-winning The Wisdom of the Octopuscomes a new documentary work pointing to other fascinating creatures: chimpanzees.

The images were captured using hidden cameras, as an “infiltrated” look at a large community of these animals. Filmed in a Ugandan forest and narrated by actor Mahershala Ali, it illustrates “complex social politics, family dynamics and dangerous territorial disputes”, announces the platform.







Italy, the Romantic Lakes

RTP2, 20:39

The landscape, history and traditions of lakes such as Maggiore, Como or Garda are revealed in the documentary by Jean Hubert Martin, which presents itself as “an escape from the sweet life of Italian lakes and the promise of unforgettable romantic walks ”.

This Cop Life

ID, 10 pm

Real crime, from the perspective of police officers in action, is what can be seen in the documentary series that premieres today, focused on following the work of a group of young officers on the streets of Kent (England).

SPORT

Football: Inter Milan vs Benfica

TVI, 7:55 pm

Direct. After having lost at Luz to Inter Milan, by two balls to zero, Benfica travels to the San Siro stadium, home of the Italian club, for the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Spanish referee Carlos del Cerro Grande officiates the match.