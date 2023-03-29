Wednesday on TV: women with and without names, relatives and Medina interviewed | Television

MOVIE THEATER

ocean woman

TVCine Edition, 6:45 pm

The vision of an athlete swimming in the Rio de Janeiro sea gives Hannah, a Brazilian writer who has recently arrived in Japan, the inspiration she needed for a new book. The idea is to use her experiences in that place and include them in the daily life of this mysterious character. From there, a strange connection emerges between the two women, which seems to be associated with the ocean.

This drama directed by newcomer Djin Sganzerla (who also stars) opens the last triple session of the special Women’s Monthwhich has occupied the Wednesdays of March.

At 20:25 it passes We twowhich marked the debut of Filippo Meneghetti in a feature film and won the César for best first film in 2021. Living Soul (2022) that Portuguese-descendant Cristèle Alves Meira went to film Junqueira, in the municipality of Vimioso, where part of her family is from.

Woman Who Moves Ahead

Hollywood, 9:30pm

Susanna White’s second film is based on a true story. In 1890, Caroline Weldon (Jessica Chastain) travels from New York to the Dakota to paint a portrait of Sitting Bull (Michael Greyeyes), the leader of the Hunkpapa Sioux tribe. She ends up becoming the secretary and confidant of the portrayed and becoming intensely involved in the fight for the rights of Native Americans.

serene

AMC, 10:10 pm

USA, 1930s. George (Bradley Cooper) and Serena (Jennifer Lawrence) leave Boston for a property in the mountains, where they dedicate themselves to logging. Together, they build a huge empire, which flourishes every year. But the couple’s happiness is dashed when she suffers a miscarriage and discovers that she will never be able to get pregnant again.

Directed by Susanne Bier and written by Christopher Kyle, this dramatic film adapts Ron Rash’s novel of the same name.

SERIES

Relatives

Disney+, streaming

Slavery and time travel make up the story of the miniseries that premieres today, centered on a young writer brought to life by actress Mallori Johnson. It is the first and only season of the adaptation of the novel that Octavia E. Butler wrote in 1979 and that Branden Jacobs-Jenkins developed for television in 2022.





Relatives

FX Networks



INFORMATION

Great Interview

RTP3, 23h

Vítor Gonçalves receives Fernando Medina, Minister of Finance, in an interview aimed at taking the pulse of the country’s financial situation. At the center of the conversation is the increase in the cost of living caused by inflation and interest, along with the Government’s measures to support families, such as “zero VAT” applied to a basket of essential products.







DOCUMENTARIES

The Bermuda Triangle: Cursed Waters

History, 10:15 pm

Debut. Missing planes, sighted flying objects, sunken ships, people who were never seen again. There is no shortage of mysterious reports coming from the so-called Bermuda triangle, over dozens of years.

The team for this documentary series peers into the depths of that area in search of explanations for specific cases, with the precious help of “a map that took decades to make and where the location of all unidentified shipwrecks and other anomalies is marked”, adds the channel. The six episodes are billed weekly, in pairs.

Today’s focus on a great discovery on the disappearance of 27 US Navy personnel in a single night in 1945, and on the Waves that may have swallowed the vessel USS Cyclopswith more than 300 people on board, in 1918. holes in the ocean, spies in the depths, extraterrestrial abyss It is death in the depths are the titles of the next chapters.

The Woman with No Name: The Story of Jeanne and Baudelaire

RTP2, 22:55

Who was Jeanne Duval, Charles Baudelaire’s lover and muse to whom he left a suicide note in 1845? Régine Abadia’s documentary aims not only to answer this question but also to “rehabilitate the woman who inspired some of the most beautiful poems in the French language and who was so mistreated by the poet’s biographers”, says the synopsis.