‘Wednesday’ season 2 is about to change completely

The makers have deeply explored Wednesday’s youth. How did it feel to be raised by Latino parents?

Wednesday Immediately shot for one of the most popular series today and not without reason. Jenna Ortega shone in her role, but now the series is looking to change course in Season 2.

co-producer of Wednesday, Miles Millar and Al Gough say they want to take a closer look at how The Wednesdays escalated in Season 2. What was his childhood like as a child with Latino parents?

more representation

So Season 2 will look not only at Wednesday’s Latina background, but at Jenna Ortega herself. Miller revealed in an interview with IndieWire that they would be exploring her background through various means.

Miller told “It’s very rare to find an iconic Latina character of this stature”, They want to do justice to him in every possible way.

insist on authentic

team of Wednesday Now looking for authentic ways to emphasize her Latina background. For example, it looks at what music she might have listened to in the past or what music her father Gomez would put on.

Watch an interview with the cast and stream below Wednesday on netflix.

