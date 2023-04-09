weekend in Tecnopolis, filled with gamers and tiktokers

Video games enlivened Holy Week in Buenos Aires. The second edition of Gamergy Argentina, the largest European esports and gaming event in the world, brought together electronic sports (esports) and social media figures, in an event that took place from Friday to Sunday and brought together thousands of adolescents in Tecnopolis.

After the first edition, which had as its main attraction the grand final of the “Copa Libertadores” of the League of Legends video game, known as Liga Latinoamérica, this edition gave tiktokers, streamers and youtubers a greater role.

Gamergy offered different scenarios and activities for the more than 62,000 attendees during the three days, including a charity show where 16 content creators competed in arm-wrestling duels, like the one that Gerardo Sofovich was able to popularize on “Sunday Night.”

“The results were seen and we did it again at Easter on purpose, planned, thought for this date. That is why it is a weekend where many people leave, but many people come and there are even more people than stay and it has one more weekend of recreation and entertainment, mainly for the kids. Next year we will do it again,” acknowledged one of the organizers, Juan Diego García Schettino, from GGTech.

In Gamergy Argentina there was no shortage of video game tournaments. Photo Emmanuel Fernandez

There was also a cosplay contest, a Just Dance contest at the TikTok Arena and a Counter Strike showmatch that had Boca Juniors winning a bag of 1,000,000 pesos.

Precisely the streamers, tiktokers and instagramers of the local and international scene encouraged their fans. Especially in the arm-wrestling tournament.

Rodrigo Carrera, better known as “Carre”, starred in the fight that raised the most effervescence on the main Flow Arena stage. The bahiense caused a sensation to the point that the screams turned into tears of emotion. It is not for less, his popularity amounts to more than 2 million followers on Instagram, 3.5 million on Twitch and the views of his videos on TikTok do not drop below 100 million.

Other of the most requested were the streamers Brunenger and Joaco Lopez, these later got lost in a tide of teenagers who went out hunting for a photo or an autograph.

However, the champions were the cosplayer Sophie Valentine and the youtuber Juan “JuanitoSay” Della Valle. The 400,000 pesos that were collected were destined for the Garrahan Hospital.

A Spaniard in Buenos Aires

The Spanish Manute He is a content creator and on the Twitch platform he has more than 260,000 followers and 6.4 million on TikTok where he usually shows himself playing League of Legends, Minecraft or Fortnite, even humorous clips.

Spider-Man, present in the technopolis stalls. Photo: Emmanuel Fernandez

“The audience was wonderful as always. In the end, Argentina is characterized by that, by those people, by that warm community and the truth is that it is wonderful and well, well, very well, because the truth is that last year They proposed fewer events this year, it’s like we’re going beyond video games and so on”

Among the stellar personalities that were present in Tecnópolis, several of the “little brothers” who were protagonists of the latest success on Argentine television stood out. The finalist Juan Ignacio “Nacho” Castañares and his girlfriend Lucía “La Tora” Villar and Mora Jaborinsky were some of those who walked through the VIP of the Tecnópolis event on behalf of the Furious Gaming team. On Friday, meanwhile, Agustín “La Frodoneta” Guardis arrived with Leviatán.

Politics did not want to miss this event either of communities. In the presence of Jorge Macri, government minister of the City of Buenos Aires, was joined by the brand new Secretary of Knowledge Economy of the Nation, Juan Manuel Cheppi. Both toured part of the 12,000 square meters of Tecnópolis, where the stands of various esports teams (9z, KRÜ, Malvinas, Furious, Velox, Stone Movistar, Oxen and Ebea2) stood out.

Messi, Messi, Messi. This time, the idol tore it up at soccer games.

Technopolis attendees also enjoyed a series of talks on cryptocurrency, gaming accessibility, and esports careers, as well as food trucks, PC and console arenas, a cryptocurrency zone, and a TikTok Arena with meet and greet with content creators.

This Sunday is the closing of the event in charge of the music with several exponents of Amazon Music, in the first event of the platform in the country, with the contribution of the cumbia band Migrantes, Yami Safdie and Seven Kayne.