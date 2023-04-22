Weekend on TV: Rice, Beautify Junkyards, Earth Day and Book Day | Television

MOVIE THEATER

Nightcrawler – Reporter in the Night

In the Studios, Saturday, 11:10 pm

Realizing that there is a branch of criminal journalism that films accidents, murders and other police cases, to later sell to television channels, Lou Bloom decides to enter the business. But success also brings disorientation, between excessive ambition and what is morally correct. Written and directed by Dan Gilroy, the film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Bill Paxton and Ann Cusack.

Wellington Lines

RTP2, Saturday, 23:19

John Malkovich, Mathieu Amalric, Isabelle Huppert, Michel Piccoli, Chiara Mastroianni, Nuno Lopes, Soraia Chaves, Carloto Cotta, José Afonso Pimentel, Adriano Luz, Albano Jerónimo, Maria João Bastos and Manuel Wiborg are part of the star cast that gives life to this film about the role of the Lines of Torres in the withdrawal of French troops in the third invasion, in 1810.

The film, which began as a personal project by director Raoul Ruiz, would be completed after his death by Valeria Sarmiento, his widow. The script is by Carlos Saboga.

Lion – The Long Road Home

Cinema, Sunday, 9pm

Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar embody the characters in this dramatic film directed by Garth Davis and nominated for six Oscars. The screenplay, by Luke Davies, is based on the autobiography of Saroo Brierley, a man who set out in India in search of the family he lost track of at the age of five, when he got into a carriage to rest and was taken away.

Lion – The Long Road Home is part of a marathon of adaptations of literature to cinema, chosen to mark World Book Day. Before, pass Arabian business (at 3:40 p.m.), the seventh son (5:20 pm) and Wonder – Enchanter (7:05 pm); after, Kick Ass – The New Superhero (23h).

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

AXN, 10pm

After breaking up with the Joker, Harley Quinn enters an unlikely partnership to stop a villain from taking Gotham by storm. This is the motto of this action, adventure and feminist comedy, inspired by characters from DC Comics, which continues the story of Suicide Squada, by David Ayer.

Directed by Cathy Yan; the script, by Christina Hodson. Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong and Ewan McGregor take on the characters.

The film closes the special From Paper to Screenwhich this Sunday also includes the trilogy directed by Ron Howard around the symbologist Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks), the hero of the bestsellers from Dan Brown: The Da Vinci Code, Angels and Demons It is Hell (from 2 pm).

return to love

TVCine Top, Sunday, 21:30

Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline are paired in this romantic comedy, released in 2021. It is directed by Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky, who also write the screenplay with Thomas Bezucha, based on the book by Ann Leary. After a difficult divorce and a few months in rehab, Hildy returns to the small town where she was born, looking for a fresh start. There she meets Frank, an old high school crush, with whom she ends up getting involved.

The Kindergarten Teacher

RTP1, Sunday, 1am

Lisa Spinelli is a kindergarten teacher who dedicates herself body and soul to children. One day, watching five-year-old Jimmy reciting a poem of his own composition, she realizes that he has an unusual talent. Fascinated, she decides that these abilities must be nurtured and the prodigy must be protected. The obsession soon leads her to exceed the limits of what is acceptable, jeopardizing not only her credibility but also the physical integrity of the child.

North American version of haganenetperformed in 2014 by Israeli Nadav Lapid, The Kindergarten Teacher premiered in 2018. Written and directed by Sara Colangelo, the film won the award for best achievement at the Sundance Film Festival. Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gael García Bernal and Ato Blankson-Wood take on the characters.

DOCUMENTARIES

The Cove – The Bay of Shame

TVCine Edition, Saturday, 4:15 pm

Oscar winner for best documentary in 2010, it brought to light cruel details of the dolphin hunt in Taiji Bay, Japan. It is a joint effort by coach Richard O’Barry, director Louis Psihoyos and a team from the Oceanic Preservation Society, done without the consent of local authorities.

It is the first documentary of a triple feature motivated by Earth Day. proceed with wasted wasted (at 5:50 pm), in which Pedro Serra portrays freeganism, and If the Sea Lets (at 7:15 pm), by Luís Alves de Matos, resulting from 15 years of filming around a fisherman.







Elephant Secrets

Nat Geo Wild, Saturday, 5pm

Debut. After having produced The Secrets of the Whales, which had the voice of Sigourney Weaver leading a dive into the fascinating universe of cetaceans, triple Oscar winner James Cameron reinvests in wildlife. This time, the protagonist is the largest land animal and the narrator is the (also Oscar-winning) actress Natalie Portman.

Again stamped by National Geographic, the series consists of four episodes – Desert, savannah, Asia It is Tropical forest – filled with rare images. Captured up close in habitats of elephants, reveal the complexity of habits, rituals, emotions and social systems of these majestic mammals. Elephant Secrets premieres en bloc on Nat Geo Wild and also on Disney+.







expensive plastic

RTP2, Saturday, 5:21 pm

With the subtitle A toxic love story, the documentary by Dorothée Adam presents itself as a comprehensive reflection on the consumption and impact of this material, from the revolution that operated in our lifestyle, in the mid-twentieth century, to the disastrous consequences for the planet, so visible today . How far are we willing to go without it? This is the question that scientists, environmentalists and politicians are trying to answer.

RTP2 premieres another documentary soon after: Sky on fireabout nuclear tests carried out by the US in the 1950s on Bikini Atoll.

The Big Wave

Odyssey, Saturday, 22:30

The possibility of a new tsunami reaching the Iberian Peninsula moves this work carried out by Fernando Arroyo Castilla, between Portugal and Spain. In collaboration with scientists, specialists, rescuers, activists and politicians, it produces simulations that warn of “a truth that everyone is afraid to hear, but which we must not ignore” and leave the question: are we prepared?

The Daughters of the Sexual Revolution

TVCine Edition, Sunday, 12:30 pm

Dana Adam Shapiro, nominated for an Oscar thanks to Murderball – Fighting Spirit, makes this documentary about the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – “a story of pompoms, freedom and patriotism”, announces the synopsis. The success and phenomenon generated by cheerleading are framed by the impact of the sexual revolution, focusing on Suzanne Mitchell, the woman who led the group between 1976 and 1989.

DANCE

Rice

RTP2, Saturday, 22h02

Taiwanese choreographer Lin Hwai-min signs this show inspired by the life cycle of rice and danced by the Cloud Gate Dance Theatre, to the sound of eastern and western classical music.





Rice

LIU Chen-hsiang



MUSIC

Cosmorama Moving Images

RTP2, Sunday, 00:10

Born out of pandemic seclusion, this film-performance by Beautify Junkyards shows them playing, surrounded by other original videos, in a somewhat labyrinthine, surreal and hypnotic environment. It’s a visual extension of the album cosmorama (2021), the fourth album in a discography that began with a self-titled album in 2013. The band’s luminous, kaleidoscopic folk continued to expand into The Beast Shouted Love (2015) and The Invisible World of Beautify Junkyards (2018).







SPORT

Athletics: European Marathon

TVI, Sunday, 8 am

Direct connection to Aveiro to follow the third edition of the athletics competition that took to the streets for the first time in 2019. “Amadrinhada” by champion Aurora Cunha, it runs around 42 kilometers on mostly flat terrain. At the same time, it includes the half and mini marathon, as well as a solidarity walk.

CHILDREN

Galactic Agency

Panda Kids, Saturday, 1pm

Debut. The animated series lands on weekends aboard a toaster ship. Does anyone need repairs? Just call this team. He does housework anywhere in the galaxy and whatever the breakdown and the creature in need of help.

The Ghost House (VP)

SIC Kids, Sunday, 6pm

Nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, it marked Gil Kenan’s debut as a director. The story begins on Halloween Eve, when DJ, Chowder and Jenny discover that the house across from DJ’s is haunted. It seems to have a life of its own and swallow anything that approaches it. But the three young people devise a plan to overcome the evil forces that dominate it.