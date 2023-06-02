Weekend viewing tips: Headhunters, Vortex, Mocro Mafia, Miss Fischer and more – Lagarde

, , Tomorrow , reading time 4 minutes ,

In addition, Barracuda Queens, a Swedish crime series from The Bridge screenwriter, will also appear on Netflix next Monday.

Manifesto S04B (Friday 5/26, Netflix) Mystery drama series about airline passengers who upon arrival are told they have been missing for five years. This is part two (ten episodes) of the final series. watch the trailer.

Maelstrom (Friday 02/06, Netflix) French crime series set in the near future. A virtual reality show gives a police officer (Tomer Sisley) the chance to prevent the death of his ex-boyfriend. watch the trailer.

Scoop (Friday 02/06, Netflix) Crime series from India about the murder of a journalist. A crime reporter seeks justice and gets caught in a web involving the media, police and local criminals.

Valeria S03 (Friday 02/06, Netflix) Spanish romantic drama series based on the books by Elisabetta Benavente. A writer finds himself in a creative and marital crisis and tries to get out of it with the help of his friends.

Missed Connection (Friday 02/06, Netflix) Filipino romantic comedy film in which a woman uses an app to find a man she recently met. But is he really what she’s looking for?

Rich in Love 2 (Friday 02/06, Netflix) Brazilian romantic film in which Paula now leaves Rio de Janeiro to volunteer as a doctor in the Amazon. Taito decides to travel after her, whereupon chaos ensues.

La Haine (Friday 02/06, NPO 3) French crime classic in which riots erupt when a boy ends up in hospital after being abused by the police. Vinz (Vincent Cassel) makes a death threat to a cop. watch the trailer.

Mocro Mafia S05 (Friday 02/06, Videoland) Dutch crime drama about criminals in the Amsterdam underworld. The Pope (Achmed Akkabi) wants to disappear abroad, but it’s not easy. watch the trailer.

Medellin (Friday 02/06, Amazon Prime Video) Comedy film about a man trying to save his brother from a drug cartel in Colombia. In the end he kidnaps the son of his leader whom he wants to exchange for his younger brother.

Bob in We Trust (Friday 02/06, Amazon Prime Video) Documentary about entrepreneur Bob Ulti, who wants to be the Dutch Elon Musk and make Africa a more sustainable continent. Not everyone trusts him.

Headhunters (Sat 03/06, NPO 3) Norwegian thriller series inspired by the first filmed novel by Jo Nesbø. Sharpshooter Roger Brown (AXL BOYM) lands in trouble. watch the trailer.

Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears (Sunday 04/06, BBC First) Crime film that serves as the sequel to the series, in which Miss Fisher (Essie Davis) rescues a young girl from captivity and uncovers an old mystery. watch the trailer.

Barracuda Queens (Mon 06/05, Netflix) crime series from the screenwriters of Bridge About five privileged young women who lead a double life as thieves and rob their wealthy neighbors at night. watch the trailer.

The Idol (Monday 05/06, HBO Max) from the creator of the drama series Excitement, in which a singer (Lily Rose-Depp) suffers a mental breakdown and becomes involved with a cult leader of sorts (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye). watch the trailer.

New Amsterdam S05 (Monday 05/06, Videoland) Season three of the Hospital series with Ryan Eggold recently appeared on Netflix, but in Videoland you can also watch the final series after the weekend. watch the trailer.

Transplant S03 (Tuesday 06/06, FOX) Hospital drama about a Syrian doctor (Hamza Haq) who managed to escape the war in his home country and tries to restart his medical career in Canada. watch the trailer.

The Resident S06 (Tuesday 06/06, Fox) The final season of the hospital drama about the staff of the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. There is a double episode every week. watch the trailer.

Dream of youth (Wednesday 07/06, NPO 3) Dutch drama series about a seemingly normal family in which a huge secret seeps like poison through several generations (1960s to present). watch the trailer.

Arnold (Wednesday 06/07, Netflix) After his new series on Netflix (fuber) Arnold Schwarzenegger also gets a three-part documentary on Netflix, which zooms in on him as a bodybuilder, as a movie star, and as a politician. watch the trailer.

Love is Blind: Brazil S03 (Wednesday 07/06, Netflix) Brazilian version of the dating show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey in the US, in which people first get engaged and are then allowed to see each other.

The Eric Andre Show S06 (Wednesday 06/07, HBO Max) The talk show parody is filled with bizarre sketches, bad jokes and interviews with hidden cameras that quickly get out of hand, with comedian Eric Andre as host. Read more here.

Saint X (Wednesday 06/07, Disney+) Crime thriller across multiple timelines about a woman’s suspicious death on a tropical vacation and the long-lasting effects it has on her younger sister. watch the trailer.

Avatar: The Way of Water (Wed 07/06, Disney+) The sequel to the 2009 3D blockbuster, in which Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) now explore the underwater world on their home planet Pandora. Read the review.

Never Have I Ever S04 (Thursday 06/08, Netflix) Mindy Kaling’s comedic teen drama as Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) tries to get her love life back together. Final season of the series. watch the trailer.

Tour de France: Unchained (Thursday 06/08, Netflix) After Formula 1, Netflix now also dives into the world of the Tour de France: the documentary follows seven teams through all the peaks and valleys during their participation in the Tour last year.

Kulpa Mia (Thursday 06/08, Amazon Prime Video) The Spanish drama film, based on the book of the same name, is about a young woman who is forced to leave everything behind and falls in love with the son of her mother’s new boyfriend.