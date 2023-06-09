Weekend viewing tips: The First Five, Bloodhounds, The Playing Card Killer and more – Lagarde

, , Tomorrow , reading time 3 minutes ,

© HBO

In addition, five new episodes of the dystopian sci-fi series Black Mirror will appear on Netflix this Thursday.

Oops, I’m Moving (Friday 06/09, Netflix) Comedy film in which four women (Sally Harmsen, Katja Schurman, Sarah Cronis and Yolanthe Cabuye) each struggle with their families and motherhood in their own way. watch the trailer.

Bloodhounds (Friday 06/09, Netflix) Korean drama series about two young boxers and a moneylender who team up to take down an evil loan shark who preys on targets with serious money problems.

HR S02 (Friday 06/09, Netflix) Spin-off of adult animated series big mouthIn which hormone monsters, love bugs and other creatures tackle romance and drama in the workplace.

This World Can’t Get Me Down (Friday 09/06, Netflix) Bizarre animated series from Italy, from the creator of tear along the dotted line, A man seeks to help a returned friend find his place in the world.

Tex Mex Motors (Friday 06/09, Netflix) American reality series about professionals transporting used cars from Mexico to Texas. Once they arrive in El Paso, the battered barrels are transformed into gems.

You Do You (Friday 06/09, Netflix) Turkish romantic comedy film in which Merv enjoys his free life but has to take a new job to keep the house. She gets into a complicated relationship with her boss.

The Playing Card Killer (Friday 06/09, Netflix) Documentary series about an assassin who terrorized Spain in 2003. The connection between the atrocities he committed was a playing card he left at each murder scene.

First Five (Friday 06/09, HBO Max) Three-part documentary about Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin who, upon her appointment in 2019, put together a cabinet with several other young women and immediately had to deal with Covid.

Flamin’ Hot (Friday 06/09, Disney+) fact-based comedy film directed by Eva Longoria (actress known for desperate Housewives), about a janitor who claims he invented the snack Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The Crowded Room (Friday 06/09, Apple TV+) The thriller series is set in the late 1970s, in which a detective (Amanda Seyfried) interrogates a man (Tom Holland) involved in a shooting.

The Forgiven (Monday, 12/06, Skyshowtime) The thriller film is about two wealthy Britons (Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain) who are involved in a tragic accident in Morocco and then want to hide their deed.

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (Tuesday, 6/13, Netflix) Stand-up by Amy Schumer, in which the comedian talks about getting her face lasered, postpartum sex, and the disaster of baby names.

Law & Order: Organized Crime S02 (Wednesday, 6/14, FOX) spin off Law & Order: SVU In which Christopher Meloni returns as Elliot Stabler. He infiltrates criminals who are making a name for themselves as coke dealers. watch Trailer.

Our Planet II (Wednesday 14/06, Netflix) The second season of the British documentary in which, in addition to natural beauty, you can also see how climate change affects the animal kingdom. David Attenborough can be heard as a voiceover.

Surrogacy (Wednesday 14/06, Netflix) Complications ensue in the Mexican soap opera about a woman who is forced to become a surrogate mother for powerful businessmen in order to save her father’s life.

The Full Monty (Wed 14/06, Disney+) The sequel to the film about the hardworking workers of British Sheffield, who at that time tried their luck as strippers. Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy return for the series. watch the trailer.

Black Mirror S06 (Thursday 15/06, Netflix) Dystopian anthology with five stories about the dark side of people and technology. This time with starring roles from Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek and Himesh Patel among others. watch the trailer,

Against All Odds, The Daily Paper Story (Thursday 15/06, Amazon Prime Video) Documentary about several childhood friends from Amsterdam who create an influential freestyle brand from their blog with stores in Amsterdam and NY among others.