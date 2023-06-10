Welcoming ‘Killer of the Flower Moon’: Martin Scorsese’s New Masterpiece



There’s always something to look forward to in a new Martin Scorsese movie. The iconic director has made quite a few gems, but this looks to be his latest project, assassins of the flower moonProbably one of his best movies.

If so, then it means something. Scorsese sure loves the classics Goodfellas, Taxi Driver And raging Bull but also recent masterpieces such as Shutter Island, The Departed And The Wolf of Wall Street, think we assassins of the flower moon Can add to this list.

Review

The first reviews are very positive. A few lucky people, mainly film critics and journalists, have already been able to admire the film. At the moment everyone seems quite impressed with it assassins of the flower moon If we look at Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds an impressive 97% after 63 reviews. Not bad at all, but especially the IMDb point is very impressive: no less than 9.5 after almost 1000 votes.

Wait a minute

In assassins of the flower moon Scorsese’s ‘muse’ stars Leonardo DiCaprio in lead role. He plays the timid Ernest Bukhart, who seems to be involved in mysterious murders of Osage Indians. The tribe was located on land rich in oil, which many hunted.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a while for the film, as it won’t be seen in Dutch cinemas until October. Until then, we’ll have to settle for the trailer below.