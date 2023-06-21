We’ll hear much more from quirky acting talents

Bella Ramsey

The series everyone was looking forward to in the spring of 2023 was 'last of us', the haunted adaptation of the video game of the same name that not only respected the original story, but also added several new elements to it. In the series we meet Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) who make their way together through a post-apocalyptic version of the United States. An outbreak of a fungal infection that turns people into zombie-like creatures has left society in ruins, and survivors are doing desperate things to protect their loved ones. Bella Ramsey was already no stranger to 'The Last of Us' as we also know her as Lyanna Mormont in Hyperpopular.game of Thrones, The year before, Ramsey also starred in the acclaimed Catherine Called Birdy by director/writer Lena Dunham. The second season of 'The Last of Us' is coming and with a promising business card, we expect great things from the now 20 year old non-binary actor.

hunter sheffer

protested as a teenager hunter sheffer Strongly opposed the bill mandating strict segregation of sanitary facilities into male and female. If trans woman The case affected him personally. The brilliant student was featured in Vogue's '21 Under 21′ list in 2017 at just 19, a list that highlights leaders and role models of tomorrow. At the same time, the elders also left fashion brand Falling in love with Schaefer, who eventually modeled for brands like Prada, Dior, Gucci, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Vera Wang. But the big break came when Schaefer got the leading role in the sometimes controversial, but very popular television series.Excitement, In it, she plays Jules, who begins a steamy relationship with Zendaya's character, Rue. example of representation come il fait, Schaefer will soon be seen in 'Tigris Snow'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' and in 'The End,' directed by indie darling Yorgos Lanthimos.



© Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

India Moore

One of our favorite inclusive series from our very own Gustaf aka Steph Kyers is a drama series'to erect', composed by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk ("American Horror Story"). series holds the spotlight ballroom Scene, the LGBTQIA+ subculture in New York, where minorities in particular can be themselves. Starring Angel Vasquez-Evangelista, a trans woman and sex worker, we see India MooreA 28-year-old trans woman who identifies as non-binary. Moore first made a name for herself as a model, but became disillusioned with the hard work body image, When they behind the scenes of the series'climb down' Dancer Jose Gutierrez met Xtravaganze, a world opened up to him. Roles in the independent film 'Saturday Church', the music video for Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' and eventually 'Pose' followed in quick succession. Moore will be seen in a superhero film this year.aquaman and the lost kingdom,



© Stefano Railandini/AFP

Emma D’Arcy

Following her television debut in the Netflix series 'Wanderlust' and roles in 'Wild Bill', 'Hannah' and 'Truth Seekers', Emma D'Arcy Through the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO series 'house of the dragon', the prequel to 'Game of Thrones' that created quite a stir in 2022. The series was a success and D'Arcy, who had already had skepticism behind her as she had to match Millie Alcock's performance, was praised to the skies. The acting performance was hailed as one of the best of the year, and D'Arcy was nominated for a Golden Globe, D'Arcy, who identifies as non-binary, has been voted into the 2022 list by major movie website IMDb breakout star And it still has a chance to win an MTV Award for Best Breakthrough Performance in 2023. So there should be no doubt: Emma Darcy is here to stay, And not just because fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of 'House of the Dragon'.



© Amy Sussman / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson Has been a rising star in the film and television landscape for a long time. The actress began her career in theater with the Los Angeles Women's Shakespeare Company and went on to make a name for herself with independent drama films such as 'Mississippi Damned' (2009) and 'B.for colored girls(2010). The year of the big break was 2014, when Thompson played the lead role in the film.dear white people', which challenges discrimination on a college campus, and the biopic 'Selma', about the pinnacle of Martin Luther King Jr.'s civil rights struggle. In the meantime, Thompson can be seen in films such as 'Creed', 'Thor: Ragnarok', 'B.Sorry to bother you' and 'Annihilation', apart from series like 'Westworld'. In 2018, when there were rumors that she and her good friend singer/actress Janelle Monáe were a couple, Thompson spoke about her sexual identity in interviews for the first time. Then she told me that she likes both men and women, but she prefers not in a box Being pushed and not identifying with the bisexual label. "I just want everyone to be as independent and supported as I am. Unfortunately, that's not the case for everyone. So I thought it was up to me to speak up," said the actress, who usually Doesn't say much about his personal life.