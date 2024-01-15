Wellbeing: 4 before-bed habits that are a hit in one of the happiest countries in the world

Adding a routine before bed improves relaxation and helps you have more energy.



Japanis recognized as a country that has High longevity and ranks very well in world happiness rankingsBut it retains ancestral secrets that may hold the key to living this kind of life for its inhabitants.

At the center of this Japanese philosophy is the concept of “ikigai“, the reason that drives the Japanese to survive full, happy and satisfactory way, This approach has encouraged the adoption of nocturnal habits Promote physical and mental well-being,

according to a study Ohsaki of Tohoku University, People who have these rituals in their daily lives have better health and live longer, happier lives.

Japanese people have to adopt these 4 habits before sleeping to live a better life

The nocturnal habits of the Japanese are a central pillar of their happiness and the fruit of ancient wisdom that blends tradition, scientific knowledge and philosophy.

It is rich in probiotics, Strengthens the immune system and improves intestinal health, This in turn facilitates digestion and absorption of nutrients. Additionally, its relaxing effect may facilitate restful sleep. For the Japanese, it should be consumed a few hours before bedtime, between 7 and 9 pmTo enjoy its relaxing effects and get ready for the best rest.

hot water bathBath time is an important function for Japanese culture and is not just a time for personal hygiene. dive into hot water Muscles relax and blood circulation improves, Furthermore, it also provides a place of peace and calm that prepares the body and mind for sleep.

Although doing it daily may not be very beneficial due to water wastage, doing it once a week, especially before dinner, is an effective way to relieve stress and promote restful sleep.

sleep early: In contrast to Western culture, where nightlife is common, the Japanese have a habit of going to bed early, between 10 and 11 pm. This practice states that Early bedtime routine contributes to weight control, burning calories and controlling glucose and cholesterol levels,

Going to bed and waking up early, as well as eating breakfast before eight in the morning, are habits associated with better long-term health and well-being.

Do not rest for less than 7 hours and not more than 8 hours: Sleep duration is important for the functioning of the body and mind. Although less sleep can be tolerated during youth, falling asleep less than 7 hours Aging can have negative effects on health.

On the other hand, sleep Even more than 8 hours can affect cognitive and physical performance. Experts recommend maintaining our sleep hours on a regular basis.