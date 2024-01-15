Wellness programs nurture employee’s vital health

Absenteeism for reasons not attributable to health problems, whether physical or mental, is a reality that, after the pandemic, is becoming alarmingly established in organizations. Absenteeism in caring for family members or dependents and commonly cited personal reasons dominate the reasons that motivate it, followed by lack of motivation and dissatisfaction with the job or work environment. This is revealed by a consultation carried out by Urban Sports whose results are analyzed in the ORH webinar “Employees co-responsible for their health with corporate sports programmes”.

The session included participation from Maria Linares, head of people and culture at Rastraator and Andrea Tabanera, human resources manager at Urban Sports Club, Who have complemented their respective interventions with the practical perspective of Rastraator’s wellness program and the additional dimension of sport as a corporate strategy of urban sport.

To start, Andrea has broken down the results of a consultation carried out among its clients with the aim of knowing the rates, frequency, causes and profiles of absenteeism and the responses and strategies implemented by companies:

Younger employees (24%) have 10 points more absenteeism than older employees (14%).

Most sick leaves (50%) last between 2 and 6 days, while full-day leave falls to 20%.

Absenteeism is most prevalent among groups of employees who are not managers and who may or may not have (24%) team management responsibilities.

Absenteeism decreases as you move up the organizational hierarchy, with 16% in management, 10% among managers, and 14% among directors.

With 46%, flexible schedules and teleworking as well as vacation and adequate rest policies are considered to have the greatest impact on reducing absenteeism.

Although most of the 68% believe that corporate sports programs will help improve absenteeism rates, they are the least implemented in companies (12%) and least known by employees (3 out of 5).

for its part, Maria Linares, Head of People and Culture at Rastraator, Explained the underpinnings of its corporate wellness program, which includes a variety of measures to promote the “vital” health of its employees; That is, with proposals in terms of mental, physical, relational, financial, organizational health, etc.

It highlights its Wellbeing Committee, made up of a group of volunteers from different departments and roles, which acts as an “incubator of ideas” that connects employees’ needs to company strategy.