Wellness Tourism: 7 Best Places for Mental Relaxation Travel

Holidays, relaxation and renewed energy: a perfect package. The idea is to find a relaxing place where you can recover your health energy In a healthy way. new trend is called “Slow Travel”, Which is – as its name indicates – going on a trip more calmly, trying to enjoy every moment rather than rushing to cross things off the to-do list as the holidays approach. Health physical and mental.

Global Wellness Institute defines wellness tourism or tourism welfare such as a research trip personal well-being, “The Comprehensive Health and Prevention Consumers are increasingly at the center of decision making, and people now expect this to continue Healthy lifestyle and routine while away from home,

Wellness tourism is sometimes confused with medical tourism, According to the Global Wellness Institute, this includes traveling to another location to receive surgery, dental treatment or beauty treatment because it is more accessible or of better quality than the country of origin.

On the other end wellness tourism “They are proactive actions we can take to maintain healthy lifestyles, reduce stress, prevent disease, and improve our well-being,” the institute says.

” Hotels have been providing physical activity and gym classes for a long time,” he said in Traveller. logan brantley, certified psychiatrist and clinical social worker. “Now they’ve put it on the table mental health, indicating that it is important and you can take care of it during your holiday stay. We are opening a new chapter by adding the treatments we provide Mental health in general well-being,

Its heavenly beaches include water sports like diving, snorkelling and swimming through cenotes; They also ride bikes and walk on the sand. Apart from these sporting activities, the destination is consolidated as a tourist destination. personal well-being With greater growth in Mexico. live a slow lifeAncestral rituals, spiritual retreats and temazcal make it possible to reconnect with the inner world.

He Temazcal It is a pre-Hispanic ritual performed through a steam bath of medicinal and aromatic herbs used in the traditional medicine and daily life of the people of Central Mexico. Other activities like yoga and meditation overlooking the ocean make Tulum an ideal place to get a comprehensive and relaxing break.

A refuge free from noise and pollution, in contact with unique fauna, in the middle of Chaco vegetation, makes El Impenetrable an ideal place to relax.

In the Gran Chaco, the Bermejo and Bermejito rivers are home to the 128 thousand hectare protective park of the famous Chaco Impenetrable. Its name holds the key to the diversity of dense vegetation and the wildness of its expanse. Patron of thousands of species and ancient cultures, the region preserves the region’s emblematic animals such as the anteater, the tapir and the jaguar. Ideal for photographic safaris and sightseeing amidst its vast landscapes.

Much of the park’s new infrastructure is credited to Rewilding Argentina, a subsidiary of Tompkins Conservation, co-founded by the American philanthropist. Chris Tompkins, Which is a foundation created to combat and reverse species extinction and promote the well-being of local communities.

Options for this location include High-end glamping At two of the park’s four entrances. Each position has three safari tents facing the river and are connected to the common areas by walkways. Guests wake up to birdsong and fall asleep to nights of deep silence and starry skies, ideal for connecting with nature.

Gran Canaria, with its beautiful beaches and beautiful landscapes, holds the formula for what they call themselves “Very relaxing”The term was coined in the 19th century when English travelers set out to Cape Town, a journey in which they discovered the island characterized by its natural beauty and ideal microclimate for long stays, recovery and rest. Is.

Currently, it continues this tradition, and is the birthplace of a large chain of spa and wellness centers, which are increasingly sought after by tourists.

deserves special mention tenerife, which is classified as the best healthy destination. Its stunning landscapes, ideal for practicing adventure sports, its beaches with crystal-clear waters and its pleasant temperatures make it haven of peace Perfect for disconnecting from and taking care of body and mind. This also Balearic Islands These are a must-visit destination if you want to take care of your health and well-being.

It is possible to enjoy a pleasant and comfortable rest in this destination, where natural landscapes are abundant and you can do various activities such as body relaxation treatments or hydrotherapy, which are the most sought after by travelers.

Also, an important detail: Here you will find Nicoya, one of the world’s Blue Zones, (known for the well-being and longevity of its residents). Due to its landscapes, its volcanic energy, its flora, its fauna and its turquoise waterfalls, the country has been classified one of the happiest in the world, It is an ideal place to learn the secrets of the longevity of its hundred-year-old residents.

island of gods It is a wonderful destination, surrounded by incredible settings where the landscape helps you feel new and grateful for the benefits of this land: white sand and coral beaches, rice plantations, in the middle of lakes or on the rocks. Temples, sleeping volcanoes, festive music and dance.

There is abundant nature and many centers for exercise sum Bali offers a safe haven for the relaxation you need.

This is a fashion destination wellness key, Good mood all year round due to beach and sun, bathing Vitamin D, Spa Casual, outdoor play to inspire you.

This is a place to recharge your energy and get a nice therapeutic disconnect from the hands Water therapy and a ritual hammam (or Arab bath) Türkiye.

Swings that give heat, Finnish sauna, ice chamber Or the snow room for the practice of thermal contrast, the Jacuzzi and couples treatments allow to rediscover peace through these spas Ayurveda,

The place is surrounded by the highest concentration of water springs, a famous spa town where you can come to relax in its thermal waters that provide energy, feel comfortable with healing properties and relax comfortably. Is.

The mind and body will benefit from the minerals found in these waters which provide relaxation and greater vitality.