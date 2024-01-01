Wells Fargo names 5 stocks to invest in in the first quarter

important point: Wells Fargo chose some companies from different sectors classified as “high conviction” to buy right now.

Although the S&P 500 is currently up 0.5%, the year did not start off well with an accumulated loss of 1.16%.

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, shipping giant UPS and construction company Toll Brothers feature prominently in the list.

The beginning of the year for the stock market was not as expected by investors who were accustomed to the rise in the last quarter of 2023.

However it is S&P 500 It closed the year with a gain of 24%, with a decline of 1.16% so far in 2024. nasdaqHowever, it is even higher, 2.65%.

However, it shows opportunity To achieve good returns in the first quarter of the year, as outlined by Wells Fargo.

In this sense, he prepared a “high conviction” list with five names from different sectors that have important catalysts that would boost prices.

5 Stocks Picked by Wells Fargo

Wall Street Bank’s Most Preferred Cyber ​​Security Company CrowdStrikeWhich is 142% more in 2023. Analyst Andy Nowinski has set a price target of $315, which represents a potential upside of 28%.

The shipping giant also appears on the list Above Which had a very terrible 2023, with a loss of about 10%. However, Wells Fargo believes the company will recover and could see shares rise 11% over the next three months.

Regarding construction company Toll BrothersBank experts expect its securities to rise by 21% in the coming months, after rising by 100% in 2023.