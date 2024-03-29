Wemby, 40 points and 20 rebounds; Brunson scores 61 points in Spurs vs. Knicks

Victor Wembanyama had a 40-point, 20-rebound game. Jalen Brunson scored 61 points in the San Antonio Spurs’ 130-126 win over the New York Knicks in overtime.

This is the second game in NBA history in which one player had a 40-point, 20-rebound game and the other player had a 60-point game.

The second case occurred on December 8, 1961, when Elgin Baylor scored 63 points and Wilt Chamberlain had 78 points and 43 rebounds.

Victor Wembanyama contributed 40 points and 20 boards in the Spurs’ win over the Knicks. Photo: Getty

Jalen Brunson He fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony’s franchise record of 62 points on January 24, 2014, missing a three-pointer that would have given the Knicks the lead with 5.4 seconds remaining in overtime.

Jalen Brunson His point total was the fifth highest in the NBA this season.

Victor Wembanyama He scored a three-pointer to give San Antonio a four-point lead in overtime. He also had a blocked shot and a steal while recording his 39th double-double in 65 games.

Devin Vassell added 23 points for the Spurs, who won three in a row for the first time this season.

New York took its first lead, 113–112, on Donte DiVincenzo’s 3-pointer with 4:39 remaining in regulation. There were five ties in the final minutes of regulation time to set up overtime.

DiVincenzo finished with 20 points and set a Knicks record for three-pointers made in a single season with 245.

New York (44-29) was a half-game behind Cleveland (45-29) for third place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 117-114 on Friday.

Jalen Brunson He surpassed his previous career mark of 50 points on December 15 against Phoenix. The Knicks needed all their heroics after an uncharacteristically poor defensive effort from Tom Thibodeau’s team.

After holding their last 10 opponents to 93.4 points per game, including three under 80 points, the Knicks held the Spurs to 74 points in the first half.

San Antonio came within one point of its season high of 75 points in the first half against Phoenix on November 2.

Victor Wembanyama He shocked the Spurs and their fans when he limped off the court with a right leg injury with 6:24 left in the first quarter. A minute later he limped back into the locker room. After five tense minutes, Victor Wembanyama He ran back to the bench with two minutes left in the first quarter.

Victor Wembanyama He scored the first try on his return, a layup under the arm of Mitchell Robinson a minute into the second quarter.

Spurs They lost Jeremy Sochan, who left in the second quarter with a sore left ankle.

San Antonio led by as many as 13 in the first quarter, 38–27. It was the first time the Spurs scored 38 points in the first quarter since December 28, and they are 3-1 when scoring more than 38.