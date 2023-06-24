Werchter wakes up bright and pink, ready for Harry Styles (Ratseller)

Harry Styles will perform tonight at Werchter’s Festival Grounds. With him, the picturesque Werchter gradually becomes brighter and pinker.

It is still quiet when we pass the Café Oude Werchter in the center of Werchter at midday. Some cyclists drink beer there, while girls dressed in glitter and pink make their way to the festival grounds. (continue reading below photo)

Heidi doesn’t expect any surprises at Café Oude Werchter today

“We don’t expect big crowds today,” says manager Heidi. “Today mainly little girls go to the meadow, they usually don’t come to sit on our terrace first, but mainly early want to go to the meadow.”

It was different last Sunday with Bruce Springsteen. “People were far and wide down the street there,” she adds. “After a slightly less busy Saturday with Pink, which attracted mainly women, it was a nice day. And come next week with the big festival, a lot of people are on the roof with us all the time.” (continue reading below photo)

Melvin the Ice Cream Moped

Melvin is also looking forward to a busy day, standing on the bridge at Werchter with his Ice Brommer. They have provided twenty liters of iced coffee and 80 liters of ice cream. “It was busy last weekend too,” he admits. “And yesterday I delivered ice cream to the brave fans who had been standing at the door since morning.” (continue reading below photo)

Amber, Caitlin and Robbie are all set for Harry.

That iced coffee, which Caitlin, 26, also had with girlfriend Amber, 26, from Essen in the Netherlands, and sister Robbie, 17, from The Hague, before heading to the meadow. This is the fourth time for the sisters that they have seen Harry Styles. They say, “Three times in Amsterdam and now here”. This is the first time for Amber. “It’s my first time going to a concert,” she confesses. (continue reading below photo)

Fans line up early in the waiting area in front of the festival grounds.

jct