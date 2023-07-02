Werchter’s last day, a deadly virus and an extraterrestrial telephone

Because your seating area needs to be maintained too, Humo guides you through the range on small and medium-sized screens every day.

‘The Pyrenees’



In the first week of the Tour, the Pyrenees can be appreciated in all their splendor during some of the mountain stages, in which the riders will climb the Col d’Espin and the Col du Tourmalet, among others. Those wanting to gear up for an hour-long broadcast on TV can tune in to VRT1 on Sunday evenings for ‘The Pyrenees’, a four-part British documentary series about the mountain range on the border between Spain and France Are. guidance service Michael Portillo.

VRT 1

‘Rock Werchter (Slot)’



Live broadcast of the last Werchter Day. lil nas x, Christine and the Queens, amenra, merol, billy nomets, rosalia And Queens of the Stone Age Stand on the platform during this last day. Michel Cuvelier Immerses you in the lively atmosphere.

8 p.m. on canvas

‘Infection’



A deadly virus is spreading all over humanity. After the first victim, there is an atmosphere of complete panic. Everyone is doing everything possible to find the vaccine before more deaths. Whereas, a person from an ordinary family becomes immune.

8:25 pm on Play6



image courtesy of netflix

‘delete’



Aimee and Lily find themselves caught in an extramarital affair when they come across a phone that can destroy people. Their decision is made immediately: they want to use the device to erase their comrades so they can start a new life together. But it is not as easy as expected, as the use of extraterrestrial telephones is not without consequences.

on netflix

‘Bridge of Spies’



an American lawyerTom Hanks) is recruited to kill a Soviet spy (mark rylance) to defend in court. He then has to help trade Rylance to the CIA for a captured American pilot.

10pm on BBC2

