We’re Seeing This Eyeshadow Trend Everywhere This Summer

Wearing the same makeup look every day can get a bit boring at times. So this summer it’s time to take it to the next level. keeping up with the latest eyeshadow trends glitter eye shadowYou’re in the right place anyway – and it’s surprisingly easy to make.

Victoria Beckham reveals her favorite eyebrow hack on Instagram

glazed eyeshadow

It all started with Hailey Bieber’s viral manicure – light pink nails with a glossy (or “glazed”) coating. But the trend doesn’t stop here. Because what can be done on your nails also looks good on your eyes. and so glitter eye shadow The Trend: A shimmery look for your lids that doesn’t have glitter, but looks like one wet look, It sounds intense, but that’s all. We’re happy to share with you how you can achieve this look yourself.

This is how you create this look

With any makeup look, preparation is key, so use an eyeshadow primer to make sure your eyeshadow stays put. Then apply a light shimmery eyeshadow all over your lid. The final step that makes glazed eyeshadow so special is adding a ‘wet’ finish. If you already have your favorite clear lip gloss, just put the tube back on. There are much better (and less sticky) ways to create the ultimate glow: apply your eyeshadow with a damp brush, use a highlighter stick over your eyeshadow, or apply a glossy topcoat over your eyeshadow. Curious what it looks like? see below: