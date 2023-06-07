Werner Herzog – Radical Dreamer Review

Direction: Thomas von Steinacker | landscape: Thomas von Steinacker | mould: Werner Herzog, Guillermo de Oliveira, Lina Herzog, Nicole Kidman, Thomas Mauch, Joshua Oppenheimer, Robert Pattinson, Volker Schlöndorff, Patti Smith, Carl Vedder, Wim Wenders, Peter Zeitlinger, Chloe Zhao Ao | time to play: 102 minutes | Year: 2023

At best, German director Werner Herzog is an eccentric hero, at worst he’s a megalomaniacal maniac. He dragged cameras to almost inaccessible, dangerous corners, surrounded by frenzied people, only to return with beautiful films. love fiction movies Aguirre, Wrath of God And fitzcarraldoand documentaries like encounters at the end of the world, came under almost impossible circumstances. But Herzog created them.

“I don’t really dream in the traditional sense of the word,” begins the protagonist of the – soon curiously titled – documentary Werner Herzog – Radical Dreamer, “But I dream in the waking world. When I’m behind the wheel, for example, all kinds of flying insects suddenly appear around me.” It’s moments like these when you can cuddle with the enigmatic figure of Herzog. They also provide most of the entertainment in this docu-film. Let him narrate it in his funny accent and it’s automatically endearing.

Beyond that, it appears to be primarily an introductory course. Some downright curious bits of the Herzog legend are early. To keep it vague: A remarkable interview with film journalist Mark Kermode, and something to do with shoes. Yes, those anecdotes command attention, and with that you haven’t revealed everything about Herzog’s rich life. But they also quickly give a horizon to the degree of insanity. Because how weird can it all get here? Not many.

Happy radical dreamer Not just a boring summary of Herzog’s career. Some co-workers and family even pass by to express their appreciation for him. Joshua Oppenheimer – the one with movies like act of murder Can be called a stunt documentary maker – even a huge fan. We also see Wim Wenders, Chloe Zhao, Christian Bale and Nicole Kidman. The most notable appearance is that of Carl Weathers, with whom Herzog shared only a few scenes as an actor in the film. star wars-series the mandalorian, Glad he was up for it.

The actor whose career is most closely associated with Herzog’s is Klaus Kinski, who died in 1991. A wild man on a film set, with sudden fits of rage, and perhaps an even crazier person than Herzog himself. The director was often the only one who could restrain him to some extent. That they even managed to make movies together can be called a small miracle. But Kinski was a danger to others as well, something that only really got addressed with the last joint project. cobra verde,

downside to radical dreamer This is how filmmaker Thomas van Steinacker channeled his admiration for Herzog into film only. The result is an informative eulogy that doesn’t dare question Herzog’s methods, even in a playful way. Herzog deals with controversy, perhaps at his best. And though that controversy doesn’t want to fester, at least you see a hint of it in Herzog’s mischievous smile looking back.

As a result, longtime fans won’t get much new information or perspective from the documentary, but they can enjoy spending some time with their hero. To a casual viewer, this can be a lot of information in a short amount of time. It soon becomes clear how much deduction you have to make to tell a coherent story about Herzog. And in such a panoramic view it is difficult to go very far into the depths. radical dreamer So there is mainly ‘Werner Herzog for Dummies’.

Interested in writing reviews about movies and series? We are looking for editors.