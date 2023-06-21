West Flemings Philippe Milanov, Alexander Daum and Laura Oghe in action at the Flanders Classic in Sint-Niklaas (Rosselaar)

Torhoutse Maité Beernaert (long jump), Gistelse Rani Vincke (4x100m) and Koksijdse Rendel Vermeulen (4x100m) are the West Flemish players selected for the national team, which will compete in the highest division of the Europaleague in Polish Silesia this weekend . National toppers are also among the eighteen West Flemish people who have registered for Saturday’s Flanders Classic meeting in Sint-Niklaas. For example, Filip Milanov, 25th in the discus throw world ranking, and Alexander Daum (200m), at the first European Indoor 4 x 400m European Championships and last weekend in Nice, France, in the 400m, accounted for 46” 12 or 2nd national season performance. Laura Oghe (photo), only 16 and the recent Flemish long jump champion with 6m 16, also took refuge in the capital of Waasland. “Exams are over now. I chose Science-Mathematics. Easy is different. Didn’t do much training. So I don’t expect too much. I am preparing EYOF, a European Championship for students at the end of July in Maribor, Slovenia. There is the Grand Prix Paul Vanwaleghem in Kortrijk on Saturday with Laure Quatacker (400m) and local Dylan Moncerez (100m and farther) in Kortrijk and the Grand Prix on Sunday at the Bruges Memorial Mieltje Pauwels. (SV)