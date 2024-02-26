West Ham and Edson Alvarez emerge from crisis

The Mexican played the entire game and the Hammers made it six consecutive points without a win in the Premier League.

Jarrod Bowen’s scoring streak rehabilitated West Ham In front of him brentford (4-2) And the crisis is over for David Moyes’ team, who reunited with a win and are once again close to the European zone Prime, Mexican midfielder Edson Álvarez started and completed the match.

The London derby woke up the local team, adding to the plight of its rival, who was bottom, weighed down by three consecutive defeats in recent games.

Edson Álvarez played the whole game and West Ham won again. getty images

He West Ham He took advantage of the inspiration of his scorer, who got things back on track for his side three minutes into the game at the London Stadium. He opened the scoring in the 5th, after receiving a good ball from Emerson, and scored the second in the 7th, when he completed a cross from Vladimir Kofal and headed the ball out of the reach of Mark Flekken.

He brentford I had no time to bear this blow; He did not enter the game. They did so in the 13th minute, when they closed the gap on wonderful play from Keane Lewis-Potter, which Neal Maupay did not waste to beat Alphonse Areola and close the gap.

Those were the most balanced moments of the match, which once again favored Jarrod Bowen, also his team’s scorer of the third goal. West Ham After receiving a ball from Mohammad Qudus.

Bowen has scored fourteen goals so far this season, equaling the best scorer in the league. Prime, He is third in the table, one point behind Liverpool’s Egyptian Mohamed Salah, who has fifteen, and three points behind Manchester City’s Norwegian, Erling Haaland, who is top with seventeen.

The fourth goal came from the Italian Emerson in the 69th minute, which completely closed the game, although in the end Congo’s Yoan Visa scored the second goal, beating Areola again from eight goals down. brentford After a pass from Danish Mikael Damsgaard.

victory uplifts West Ham Up to eighth place, eight points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, which marks the European zone. He brentfordSixteenth, five away from relegation marked by Luton.