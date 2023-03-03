WestCol responded publicly to JH de la Cruz

After the tiktoker known as JH de la Cruz will gain great recognition on social networks after the controversy that starred the creator of digital content Mauricio Gómez, ‘The Nit’, and the Salvadoran streamer Komancheand that would have caused the latter to invite him to be part of the second edition of the Squid Craft Games, The man from Cali has been involved in a scuffle with the streamer WestCol, why? Here we tell you.

It turns out that after Komanche invited the tiktoker to be part of this important event in which two hundred streamers from all over the world participate, JH de la Cruz was motivated, so for several days he was training with Juan S. Guarnizo on the servers of the open world video game, MineCraft, in which this tournament is held.

WestCol would have mocked the elimination of JH de la Cruz in the Squid Games

However, their efforts were in vain as when facing the first test of the tournament called Pamplina, he was eliminated, causing great sadness in him and a heartbreaking cry in full transmission.

This clip went viral on networks and not only reached the eyes of the event organizers, who regretted the situation, but also the Colombian streamer WestCol, who could not avoid expressing his point of view through his social networks.

“First time that everyone laughs because someone cries, hahaha, it seems, but it is inevitable, I feel shitty, it even gave me feeling. JH, the best acquisition of the Squid Games, what a laugh, it seems”, was the comment that sparked fury in JH de la Cruz, who did not hesitate to publicly express his annoyance by asking him to set an example, since he considered himself the number one streamer one from Columbia.

“You are a meme”, WestCol attacked JH de la Cruz

The Colombian streamer did not remain silent at the words of Cali, so reaffirmed his position by saying that JH was a meme and that this was how SquidCraft 2 streamers perceived it.

“Daddy, I’m going to tell you something JH, first, reaching so many numbers is so easy when the number one on the entire platform invites you and you have two hundred streamers. And all those streamers know that you are a meme, yeah, it hurts whoever hurts”.

What are SquidCraft Games?

The SquidCraft Games is a tournament inspired by the Netflix series ‘The Squid Games’ which replicates the original tests and transports them to the servers of the open world video game Minecraft.

The novelties of this second edition were undoubtedly the number of participants which reached two hundred, among which there are not only Spanish-speaking participants. Besides this, whoever The winner of this tournament that lasts six days will receive a prize of one hundred thousand dollars, an approximate equivalent of five hundred million Colombian pesos.