Western boots: see 10 options of the trend that won over celebrities | metropolises

The trend western is here to stay, especially with cowboy boots. In addition to the catwalks, footwear frequently appears both in street style how much in looks of celebrities. Rescuing the style of Old West movies, the country footprint is in the looks of celebrities, such as Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Katy Perry.

O western it is also associated with the boho style, popularized in the 1970s. More recently, the trend has been on the rise for a few seasons, from its peak in the spring/summer 2019 parades to the strong return with the end of social isolation resulting from the pandemic.

Currently, the looks come with other features of the Old West look, such as fringed jackets, tailored pieces and fluid dresses, in addition to the classic hats. However, cowboy boots also transit through combinations of different vibes, and even in outfits casual, with sweatshirt and jeans.

Featuring a pointed toe, a block heel and a variety of shaft sizes.the boots western appear in sober tones, such as black and white, and earthy tones. For bolder looks, there are even textured options, with vibrant and metallic shades. The Fashion Outside the Patterns Column separated 10 footwear options that are booming on the fashion radar. Check it out on the Showcase M Fashion board:

Renner western silver boots

Black wester ankle boots with croco texture, by C&A

Long-legged jean boots, by Renner

White country boots, by Renner

Beige mid-calf boots from C&A

Black boots with fringes, by Renner

White boots with black heels, by C&A

Black textured western boots by Renner

Red western boots by Renner

Brown western boots by Renner

