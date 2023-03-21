What are CS:GO crates and how to open them?

the boxes of Counter-Strike Global Offensive They are a well-known and sought-after resource by many game fans. Some players may miss out on those rewards, but that doesn’t stop others from winning a hefty sum of money.

In this article we will talk about what the boxes are for, what they are and how they can be found and opened. This information is especially useful for beginning players of Counter-Strike Global Offensive who want to get the most out of the game. Here you will surely find the best boxes for this popular title.

What are the boxes used for in CS: GO?

It is in the interest of the owner of any online game, one way or another, to increase the number of regular users of his product. In the early years, after the creation of CS:GO, you could buy:

Through a special invitation available only to selected players

In usual points of sale at a fixed price

As the game grew in popularity, distribution became free. Only had to pay for Prime status. At the same time, the creators of the resource began to offer players special boxes – useful CS:GO game accessories, which can only be accessed using a secret key. Each case allows you to use specific skins for different types of weapons. Upon opening it, the player receives a skin, which the software randomly selects from an available set.

The boxes appeared in CS:GO in 2013. Today, its various types are extremely popular among fans of Counter-Strike, along with stickers, capsules and other valuable goodies. They always include aspects that don’t appear significantly in the game itself. But as players like cosmetic kits more and more, CS:GO has successfully implemented them using many popular resources.

What kind of boxes are there?

Currently there are 3 types of boxes Counter-Strike Global Offensive:

Black Normal – represents the classic version of Valve

eSports – are opened using the code eSports and the proceeds go towards prizes for CS:GO matches

Group or Yellow – contain skins made by the game community

The profit from the sale of this last type of cases goes to its creators.

How to get boxes?

There are several ways to win such relevant prizes. As a rule, players use various methods to do so:

Secure VAC servers allowing at least 1-2 boxes per week

Special tasks that give you a weapon box for completing them

Watch broadcasts of competitions, for which certain points are given, redeemable for boxes

Buy or trade at normal conditions from other players or on special sites

The sale or purchase of such an important product must be preceded by a market analysis. It will be useful to know the place of the last sale of the selected case, as well as the change in its value over a long period of time. Knowing all this, the player will be able to build a profitable strategy.

Today any member of CS:GO You have a unique opportunity to become a briefcase owner by clicking on this link. The most favorable conditions are available. To open any of them, you will need a secret key. It costs an average of $2.5. The key cannot accidentally fall out, as the case can. Therefore, to get one, you have to go to the official Valve market or use a similar site.

Until recently, it was not difficult to acquire a secret key. However, in 2019, the owners of the game banned the free movement of keys. Such a strict measure was motivated by the fight against illegal money-laundering scams.