What are Fortnite Oathbound items?

Fortnite Oathbound items are a set of weapons and tools introduced over the course of the current season, which fit into a similar theme. The Shockwave Hammer and Ex-Caliber Rifle have been around since the release of Chapter 4, while the Guardian Shield and Falcon Scout were introduced to loot in Fortnite much more recently. From a rifle that fires explosive swords to a mechanical bird that can bring you loot from a distance, these are all familiar by now, but it’s the first time they’ve been collectively known as Oathbound Items in Fortnite, so read on for more on that. where to find them.

What are the sworn items in Fortnite?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are four different weapons and tools that count as Fortnite Oathbound items in Battle Royale, which are as follows:

shock wave hammer

scout falcon

guardian shield

ex caliber rifle

All of these items can be found as random floor loot around the island, however there are also ways to improve your chances of finding them or events that are guaranteed to get you certain Fortnite Oathbound items, which we’ll explain below.

Where to find Fortnite Oathbound items

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When it comes to finding Fortnite Oathbound items, one of the best ways to search for them is to look for Fortnite Oathbound chests, which are mostly found in the yellow-orange dry biomes in the northwest and southeast of the island. There are also a number of Fortnite characters that sell these items, which we’ve marked on the map above. The Fortnite Shockwave Hammer can be purchased from the Omega Knight in Secluded Spire, while the Fortnite Falcon Scout is sold by Rebel in Hall of Whispers, and you can get the Ex-Caliber Rifle from Wild Card at one of three locations that randomly spawn. a.

There is also the hostile Eternal Champion NPC, who patrols The Citadel and will attack you on sight. They are a tough opponent to handle but if you can take them out they will drop an Ex caliber rifle Y a shockwave hammer, which gives you two Fortnite Oathbound items if you’re up for the challenge.