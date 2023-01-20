What are lucky Pokémon? How do you get it?

Since its launch in summer 2016, Pokémon GO has been adding events and functions to make it a more complete game. Good examples of this are the raids wave Featured Pokemon Hour. These were not available in the first steps of the game, and yet, now they are an indispensable part of it.

Another feature that Pokémon GO added (in this case in July 2018) are the lucky pokemonbut… do you know what this mechanic consists of? What are all your secrets? I will tell you everything in detail below, according to the information collected by Wikidex.net.

What is a lucky pokemon?

A lucky Pokémon is roughly the same as a normal one. However, there are two characteristics that differentiate them:

a lucky pokemon you need half of Stardust to increase your CP . ✨

. ✨ In addition, you will have between 12 and 15 IVs in each of its three characteristics (Attack, Defense and PS). 💪🏻

in each of its three characteristics (Attack, Defense and PS). 💪🏻 Due to its good stats and rapid growth, lucky Pokémon They are ideal for the competitive game. 🥇

Glitters appearing both in the Pokédex and on the Pokémon screen indicate that it is a lucky Pokémon

How do you get a lucky pokemon?

Now that we’ve seen how good these creatures are, let’s review how we can get hold of them:

The only way to get lucky Pokémon is exchanging creatures with another player or player . 🔁

. 🔁 If we are lucky (forgive the redundancy), the Pokémon we receive will become a lucky Pokémon , and we will be able to enjoy all the advantages that I have just told you about. ⭐️

, and we will be able to enjoy all the advantages that I have just told you about. ⭐️ Although it depends on chance, the older it is in Pokémon (that is, the longer it has been captured), the greater the chance that you will be lucky . 🍀

. 🍀 Next, we are going to see some probability percentages, according to The Shilp Road .

. If we exchange two newly captured Pokémon, the probability that they will be lucky will be 5% . ✅

. ✅ Each year of seniority adds 5% at this probability, until a maximum of 20% (3 years old). 📈

at this probability, until (3 years old). 📈 It is important to note that this age is calculated by “adding” that of the two Pokémon to be exchanged . ➕

. ➕ That is, when exchanging two Pokémon that have been with us for 1 year, the seniority will be 2 years. A recent one with a 1 year old will still have it 1 year old. 🟰

Pokémon caught in July and August 2016 (the first few weeks the game was available) they will be guaranteed to become lucky Pokémon (in the first 10 trades). ❗️

What is lucky friendship?

This is another concept that we must be very clear about to get lucky Pokémon:

Lucky Friendship is a “bonus” that only occurs between two Trainers with the max friendship rank in the game (Unmatched Friendship). 🫱🏻‍🫲🏾

in the game (Unmatched Friendship). 🫱🏻‍🫲🏾 This lucky friendship it is activated randomly after having performed an action with our friend (send gifts, participate in raids, etc.). 🍀

(send gifts, participate in raids, etc.). 🍀 The game will notify us , and he will remark that we have this lucky friendship. ✨

, and he will remark that we have this lucky friendship. ✨ Once activated, we have guaranteed that our next exchange will give us a lucky Pokémon. ❗️

Image from Wikidex.net Image from Wikidex.net This is how the game warns us and highlights that we have a lucky friendship

And here comes the information about what they are Lucky Pokémon in Pokémon GO. What do you think of this feature? Do you use it a lot? I invite you to leave your impressions in the comments.