What are shaders and how are they installed?

Minecraft is even up to now, more than ten years after its release, one of the most popular games in the world, with 521,336,157 total hours watched on Twitch in the past year.

Thus, there are many things that we players do not know, such as what they are, how to use or install mods, content packs or shader.

These tools make the game richer, thus giving us even more hours of fun thanks to the new experiences they give us. Today we will tell you what shaders are, how they are installed and how they are used.

What are shaders in Minecraft and how are they installed?

the shades are not an exclusive concept of Minecraft, since it is a word that is used in a general way in the development of video games. Its name in Spanish, “sombreador” or “sombreado” gives us a clue as to what it is about.

In this way, this process allows to make the shadows of the graphics in video games. In titles like Minecraftwhere the lights and shadows are rather flat and pixelated, you can transform them and create incredible landscapes with them.

It is also possible to add various effects such as the fog or fireand even modify the water to really look like that, and in the same way the clouds.

This could be seen on your computer, depending on the one you choose and that it works on your PC. Credits: @ZIFIXLoic (Twitter)

To install them, you must first choose the shader that you like the most, among the thousands that are available to use. We recommend you see the requirements they have and compare them with your PC, so that it works correctly when included in your game.

Then find and open the folder .Minecraft on your computer. There, find “shaderpacks”, where you will need to move the .ZIP file. If you can’t find this folder, you’ll need to create it.

now open Minecraft and choose the version with the Optifine most updated. Once in the game, select “Options”, then “Graphics”. Finally, press “Shaders”.

You will be able to see a list with the packages that you have in the folder shaders installed and select it. The game will close and open automatically, before which you can enjoy your game with amazing shadows and lighting.

