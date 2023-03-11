What are super effective charged attacks in Pokémon Go?

Super effective or super effective charged attacks can be the difference between winning or losing a battle in Pokémon Go, so here’s everything you need to know about them.

Battles in Pokémon Go Battle League may work differently than in the mainline Pokémon games, but the basics remain the same, and one of the most important basics is getting your Pokémon to be the ideal type. for the showdown.

If you know what each type is weak and super effective against, you’ll have a much easier time climbing the league ranks and getting closer to those big rewards.

Whether you’re trying to complete an in-game quest or just want to get the upper hand in battle, you’ll find answers to your questions about super-effective charged attacks in Pokémon Go below.

What is a super effective charged attack in Pokémon Go?

A super effective or super effective charged attack in Pokémon Go is only a charged attack that manages to target your opponent’s weaknesses.

For example, if you have a Water-type Pokemon using a Water-type attack against a Fire-type opponent, it will deal super effective damage, since the Fire-type is vulnerable to Water-type attacks.

One matchup that would result in a super effective charged attack is Azumarill using Hydro Pump against a Darmanitan.

How to make super effective charged attacks in Pokemon Go?

Charged attacks can only be used when you have accumulated enough energy by using quick attacks in a battle. You’ll know when a charged attack can be used because the attack button will slowly fill up.

It can be difficult to throw off a super effective charged attack, as you’ll have to be lucky enough to have a Pokemon on your team that’s super effective against your opponent, and you won’t always have one.

The best way to increase your chances of landing one is to have a varied team with attacks that can target multiple types, and then keep fighting until you can use them.