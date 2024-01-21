What are the 10 most dangerous jobs in the world?





What do you think are the most dangerous jobs in the world? There are many professionals who risk their lives every day to carry out their tasks, carrying out extreme activities that very few people want to do.

By: Silvia Jimenez – La Razon

In this sense, the International Labor Organization (ILO) states that the most dangerous jobs are those where chemical substances are handled or where there is a high level of noise, but they are not the only ones. Other occupations where there are higher levels of requirements or risks that could jeopardize the safety of workers would be considered hazardous.

In this sense, many people wonder what the most dangerous jobs on the planet really are. To prepare this list, research conducted by the British newspaper The Sun has been taken into account.

1. War Journalist

Working as a journalist in conflict zones like Syria or Ukraine is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous professions. In this context, journalists face frequent threats to their lives and safety due to large-scale violence and political instability.

In 2012, the Committee to Protect Journalists recorded the killing of 39 journalists and the kidnapping of 21 among professionals covering the conflict in Syria.

These figures reflect the danger of reporting from a war zone, where communications professionals face many risks, such as direct attacks, bombings, shootings and the constant threat of capture by armed groups.

2. Coal miners in China

Being a coal miner in China is an extremely dangerous profession, with a history of accidents and deaths in the country’s coal mines. In 2012 alone, 1,384 deaths due to coal mine accidents were recorded in China, although this figure represents a decrease from the previous year, when 1,973 deaths were recorded.

The mortality rate is alarmingly high, reaching 37 deaths per 100 million tons of coal mined. It reflects the difficult conditions under which Chinese miners work, facing a variety of risks, including cave-ins, gas explosions, floods, and poor mine safety measures.

The Chinese government has implemented strict regulations and safety measures in recent years to combat this persistent problem, but still, the coal mining industry in China remains one of the deadliest businesses in the world.

3. Private Security in Iraq

Private security in Iraq involves high risks for employees of bodyguard companies, who risk their lives for a weekly pay. Their main task is to protect embassies, people and government buildings amid insurgent rebellions and conflicts.

Since 2001, more than 90,680 insurance claims have been filed in the United States related to this activity, reflecting the dangerous nature of their work.

Despite the risks, personal security is essential to protect people and facilities in hostile environments, but adequate safeguards and protocols are required to ensure the safety of employees.

4. Police in Mexico

Becoming a police officer in Mexico is a dangerous and challenging profession due to the intense ongoing war between drug cartels and Mexican authorities. The war has been escalating for seven years and has resulted in an increasing number of kidnappings and killings. To date, more than 60,000 deaths related to violence between cartels and security forces have been recorded in the country.

The danger that police officers face in Mexico is evident in recent incidents, such as the attack by heavily armed men on federal police units in the border state of Michoacán, where two officers lost their lives. These types of attacks and confrontations are unfortunately common and highlight the constant threats to which the country’s security forces and entities are exposed.

