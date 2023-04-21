What are the 10 most watched movies in Netflix history? Check the streaming ranking

Netflix is ​​a streaming platform that offers its users a wide variety of movies, from big blockbusters to independent productions. And, with millions of people around the world watching movies at home more than ever before, Netflix has long been a top entertainment choice.

For those who like to know which are the most watched films in the history of the platform, we have compiled a list of the 10 most popular titles of all time, based on data released by Netflix itself.

Check out the most watched movies in Netflix history below:

Rescue (2020)

with Chris Hemsworth, the action film tells the story of a mercenary who is hired to rescue the son of a drug dealer. It was watched by over 99 million users in its first week of release.

BirdBox (2018)

Starring Sandra Bullock, the post-apocalyptic thriller tells the story of a woman trying to survive in a world where most people commit suicide at the sight of mysterious creatures. It was watched by over 80 million users in its first week of release.

Squadron 6 (2019)

with Ryan Reynolds, the action film follows a group of mercenaries who band together to overthrow a ruthless dictator. It was watched by over 83 million users in its first week of release.

Mystery in the Mediterranean (2019)

with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, the crime comedy follows a couple who get involved in a murder during a vacation in Europe. It was watched by over 73 million users in its first few weeks of release.

Enola Holmes (2020)

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, the adventure film follows the younger sister of famed detective Sherlock Holmes as she tries to unravel the mystery of her mother’s disappearance. It was watched by over 76 million users in its first few weeks of release.

The Irishman (2019)

Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, the gangster film tells the story of a retired hitman who recalls his life in crime. It was watched by over 26 million users in its first few weeks of release.

The Perfect Date (2019)

Starring Noah Centineo, the romantic comedy follows a teenager who creates an app to offer his services as a boyfriend for hire. It was watched by over 48 million users in its first few weeks of release.

Bright (2017)

with Will Smith, the action film takes place in a world where humans coexist with fantastic creatures, and follows a human police officer who teams up with an orc partner to find a powerful object. It was watched by over 11 million users in its first few weeks of release.

The Old Guard (2020)

Starring Charlize Theron, the action-fantasy film follows a group of immortal warriors who struggle to keep their identities secret as they try to change the world. It was watched by over 72 million users in its first few weeks of release.

Outlaw King (2018)

Starring Chris Pine, the period film tells the story of Scottish King Robert the Bruce, who led a rebellion against English rule in the 14th century. It was watched by over 40 million users in its first few weeks of release.

It is worth remembering that this data may be subject to change as Netflix releases new information. But it is interesting to see how the platform has managed to attract the public’s attention with films ranging from the most popular to the most alternative.