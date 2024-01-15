What are the 7 “forbidden” foods for brain health: Neurologists answer

French fries, due to their fat content, can damage brain blood vessels and affect the blood-brain barrier, which is important for learning and memory – (illustrating image from Infobae).

He Brain It has 86 billion neurons and 350 trillion connections or synapses And constantly challenges scientists, who believe they have many puzzles to solve about this amazing organ.

Often, when want to increase neuroplasticityAnd to enhance cognitive health, we think about doing activities that stimulate the mind such as learning something new. Languageto do Square puzzle or play Wordle, But mental acuity It involves much more than sports: Everyday habits play an important role in brain health, starting with Diet,

Day by day new research comes out which shows how important food is for good health. immune systemFor live long and for Health, But, What is the connection between food and brain? Emilia CaroMolecular biologist, executive director of GEDYT told infobae A recent note states that the relationship between Diet and mental health It is much deeper and more complex than is commonly imagined.

Avoiding processed foods and refined sugars can help reduce inflammation, support the microbiota, and promote better mental health.

“It is not just a question of satisfying hunger or Colour, The food we eat plays a central role in brain functioning, directly affecting mood, ability to manage Tension And, in general, our mental health.”

And he added: “That’s because some foods, especially rich foods Omega-3, amino acids, vitamins and mineralsprovide the fuel needed for the production of neurotransmitter, brain chemicals that transmit messages and play an important role in controlling how we feel. among these serotonin and dopamine are necessary to experience the sensations of happiness and inspiration,

And what happens with those foods They are not good for the brain, While “indulging” in something may not cause much harm, brain health experts, such as neurologists and neuroscientists, explain in detail Seven foods to avoidAs expressed in a note huffpost,

Habitual and excessive consumption of sugar or sweeteners is harmful to health (Illustration Image Infobae)

doctor neurologist Shaheen Lakhan Said: “Soda is one of the Worst foods for brain health Due to high concentration of simple sugarHe damage blood vessels Which irrigates this organ.”

And he said in his statement to HuffPoster: “Over time, this deprives the brain of the fuel it needs to function. Sugar is also a reason Bloating, irritability, low mood, and sleep disturbances,

Additionally, constant highs and lows, “highs” and “lows,” of sugar can also cause the condition. Addiction with craving and withdrawalAnd diet soda is no better, “Even Light or zero versions of soda have negative effectsSince then Calorie-free additives stress the brain and They make you want to consume more calories and eat real sugar,” the expert said.

Soda, due to its high concentration of simple sugars, is considered one of the worst foods for brain health. They have been linked to French fries and foods containing trans fats Example Image Infobae

They are one of the main foods that neurologists avoid Pedram Nawab, “A diet that includes fatty foods Such as French fries can damage the blood vessels supplying the brain, causing damage cognitive impairment“, said. “It reduces the integrity of the blood-brain barrier and causes neuronal damage in the hippocampus, a part of the brain that is essential for learning and memory,

A study published by the journal European Society of Cardiology (ESC), indicates that a high sodium intake can increase blood pressureand negatively impacts cholesterol and levels of Sugar In the blood, three factors that can affect brain health.

doctor Shay DuttaNeurologist and co-director of the Langone Concussion Center New York UniversitySaid she avoids margarine as much as possible because it contains margarine trans fat, “We often hear that trans fats Not good for the heart and blood vessels, The same applies to the vessels of the brain,” he said.

“A study from the magazine neurology found that older adults who had the highest levels of oleic acid (a common type of trans fat) in their blood were more likely to develop Madness, It is better to limit yourself to olive oil and real butter,” said the expert.

Alcohol is a neurotoxin that can damage both the central and peripheral nervous systems and have negative effects on the brain (illustrative image Infobae)

Although it’s often added to smoothies and marketed as a healthy, low-calorie option for people trying to lose weight, it’s full of artificial sweeteners, according to neuroscientists. frederique fabricitiusAnd the reason “Havoc on the gastrointestinal microbiome“, he expressed. “A healthy and strong internal microbiome is very important for excellent brain health “Because most of our neurotransmitters are produced in the gut.”

doctor matias iglesiasFrom Flenny Psychiatric Service, expressed infobae In a recent note: “When there is an imbalance in its structure microbiotaThis can trigger a generalized inflammatory response, which if sustained over time can overwhelm the immune system and permanently activate the response Tension, These systemic changes spread to the central nervous system and affect the neuronal circuits involved emotional regulation, memory, attentionwith the possible presence of disorders such as Depression and cognitive decline,

Dr. Iglesias indicated: “Maintain a balanced dietconsume Fish, shellfish, legumes, vegetables, olive oil (monounsaturated fat), yogurt, nuts, which are rich in fiber, and fermented foods, as well Avoid overuse of antibiotics and reduce stress, can help promote a healthy and diverse gut microbiota. In addition, consumption of Probiotics and Prebiotics May be beneficial in restoring and maintaining microbiome balance. In the same way, Avoid processed foods and refined sugars “It may help reduce inflammation and promote better mental health.”

In addition to the short-term cognitive impairment effects of cannabis, tetrahydrocannabinol (also known as THC, or what produces the ‘high’) appears the arteries in the brain become narrowed“the doctor said Lester LeungNeurologist and director of the Stroke Center at Tufts Medical Center.

Experts say that in addition to cannabis’ short-term cognitive impairment effects, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) narrows brain arteries (illustrative image Infobae)

“this may take several Dangerous When used in large quantities by people migraineA very common headache, which, with excessive cannabis use, can cause a the strokesEven in young and otherwise healthy people,” he said.

“Beer is composed entirely of empty calories with no nutritional value,” the doctor said. Byron HoNeurologist and director of the Movement Disorders Program at Tufts Medical Center, and this is true for all alcoholic beverages.

“Wine is one Neurotoxin “Which can cause damage to both the central and peripheral nervous systems, even when consumed in moderate amounts.” There are many studies that show that excessive alcohol consumption has a negative impact For both brain structure and function.

sean callenNeuroscientist and CEO of Ellipse Analytics, recommends avoiding this drink unless you are confident that decaffeination is not involved in the process. solvent,

“Solvents, the chemicals used to extract caffeine from coffee, are generally toxic to humans,” he said.

And he added: “Many people relate to a great Risk of cancer or nerve damage, especially in large or repeated doses. “In addition, solvents such as methylene chloride (used in the decaffeination process) are known to cross the placenta, meaning pregnant women risk exposing their fetuses to the solvent.”