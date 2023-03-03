What are the best Counter-Strike maps and why is cs_mansion not among them? | Present

What does a map need to be considered one of the best and still be preferred by millions of Counter-Strike players? Photo: Composition LR/Valve

Counter-Strike is one of the most popular shooting games of all time, in which teaming up is essential to success in it. To achieve this, it is important to know the maps and how they work to develop effective strategies. The scenarios are a crucial part of the title and their design has a significant impact on the gaming experience.

Some of the most popular Counter-Strike maps have been recognized by fans and have been a part of their history for years. However, not all of them are equally popular, and that includes “cs_mansion“. Although it may be a popular map in some local communities in Peru, globally it has not achieved the same fame as other emblematic scenes of Counter-Strike.

What are the best Counter-Strike maps?

In the most recent game, CS:GOyou can find renewed versions of classic maps such as “de_dust2”, keeping the essence and original strategies to remain popular among fans of the franchise:

de_dust2: This map is one of the oldest and most recognized in Counter-Strike. De_dust2 is a well balanced map that is played in both defense and attack modes. It is set in a ruined city and offers a wide range of tactical possibilities for players.

from_inferno: is a map based on an Italian town. It is known for its maze layout and tactical possibilities. Players can choose between different routes and strategies to complete their mission.

de_nuke: this map is one of the most challenging in Counter-Strike. It is set in a nuclear power plant and presents a wide range of tactical possibilities for players. De_nuke is a map that requires good coordination and communication between team members.

de_train: it is a map based on a train. It offers a variety of tactical possibilities and is known for being one of the most fun maps in Counter-Strike. Players can choose between different routes and strategies to complete their mission.

de_mirage: It is located in a luxury hotel in the desert and offers a wide range of tactical possibilities for players. De_mirage is known for its well-balanced design that is played in both defense and attack modes.

Why is “cs_mansion” not among them?

The reason why “cs_mansion” is not considered among the best Counter-Strike maps can be due to several factors. The first is that it is one of the oldest settings in the game, even older than the game itself “de_dust2“.

The “cs_mansion” map appeared in the second update the game received after its beta 1.0. Like all maps at the time, its popularity was not overwhelming, but it represented one of the best scenarios with key features for hostage rescue:

Confined spaces where terrorists hold hostages

The starting point of the counter-terrorists is open field

Counter-terrorists have screens to monitor strategic areas of the map

There are secret entrances to the terrorists’ lair

All these characteristics would appear a short time later in “cs_assault“, a map that seems to have buried whatever little popularity “cs_mansion” may have initially gained. Even so, the mansion map became popular in Peru for unclear reasons. One possibility is that the version it was inspired by in Operation Chavín de Huantar, he became famous in our country.