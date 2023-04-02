What are the best pitches?

C.With spring appearing, opening the doors of a new month, we are faced with the same question as always: What should I play? While it is true that it never hurts to redo older titles and/or recycle our library, it is also true that it is always a pleasure to release a completely new title.

Month after month, the video game industry leaves us releases with many different features with which to pass the time. Today, at MARCA Gaming, we want to talk about precisely that, but focusing on the fourth month of the year. Or what is the same, what are the best video game releases of the month of April?

Now that we’ve left behind Resident Evil and Bayonetta Now it’s time to take a look ahead and examine what some of the largest (or smallest, since they are always capable of surprising us) studios in the world have in store for us. And the truth is that, in general terms, it seems that it is quite clear which will be the most outstanding games of the month, but…

The best video game releases of April 2023

As always, there are surprises that cannot be left out of the radar of many players for many different reasons. Either because we are involved in a very particular adventure (we are addicting a specific game like there is no tomorrow), for work or studies, or for any other reason, It is possible that we have missed a title that could catch our attention.

After all, not everything is summed up in -for example- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. There is a world beyond triple A. And while it is true that we are looking forward to continuing the unique misadventures of Cal Kestis, we also want to explore other universes and frontiers. What are the racing games that have caught our attention the most? And the indies that could break it?

Disney Speedstorm

Back in its time, Disney Speedstorm It was one of the games that generated the most curiosity in not a few players, but with the passage of time it has faded. Be that as it may, its particular premise is still as compelling today as it was the day it was announced. Something logical if we take into account that this is a driving game in the purest Mario Kart style where the drivers will be characters from Disney and Pixar.

Available for all platforms from April 18, it will arrive in early access format as a restricted connection only for users who have purchased one of its many different founders packs. Over time, it will end up adopting the F2P model, but its first foray into the market (something very normal, let it be said) will be through the cashier.

Everything is said, we must be somewhat careful, because its definition of early access tells us that it is not finished yet. As its name indicates, it is an early access where the game is exposed to the public before reaching its final state. This is something especially common that many studios do to collect feedback and refine their product before the final launch.

Curse of the Sea Rats

Curse of the Sea Rats is one of the most anticipated -Spanish- indies by the public. And although we haven’t been able to prove it yet, only with its nice graphic section they have completely won us over. Described as a “ratoidvania”, it offers us a single player adventure with (com)split screen cooperative options.

It will be released on April 6 and the truth is that the expectations for it are quite high. It has caught our attention a lot and the truth is that we are looking forward to getting our hands on it, being one of the games that we would highlight the most during the month of April. It has been developed by Petoons Studio.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

It is clear that talking about a game built around League of Legends is easier when we talk about possible surprises, but we have more reasons. It is not ‘just’ another game based on LoL. No. To begin with, it is also developed by a Spanish study: Digital Sun. That to start.

Next, because we already know what they are capable of. They have shown us on many occasions what they are capable of. Good proof of this is Moonlighter, another great game that we recommend to everyone. Returning to The Mageseeker, here we will live Sylas’ story of revolution in pixelart format. Desire? No. You win.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

We move on to one of the favorite titles of the nostalgic. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is the remake of a classic, but through a much more familiar prism and quite friendly graphics. In theory it should have reached us in 2022, but Nintendo decided to delay its launch out of empathy; it’s a war game and his arrival coincided with some of the rawest moments of the Ukrainian-Russian war.

Now, a long time later, it will arrive once and for all on our Nintendo Switch and the truth is that as a strategy game it looks simply incredible. It has everything to become a true devourer of hours. Without trying it, the nostalgic feeling is still brutal.

Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is something we didn’t expect to see. To be honest, we thought that the meme would be eternal and that the sequel to that zombie game that surprised us so much in 2011 would never see the light of day. Its success, very remarkable, presaged that a second part would arrive sooner rather than later… pBut it has taken 12 years.

It is very likely that this will work against you, since it is difficult to survive the hype and success. However, Dead Island 2 arrives as a slightly ‘covered’ game. Although it is clear that they intend to break it, they have not sold it as a revolutionary experience. Therefore, we expect a continuist game that -yes- takes advantage of the benefits of the new generation.

We would be lying if we said that we do not have a terrible desire for this video game. The trailers and gameplays that have been shown have anticipated what could be one of the most outstanding releases of the coming months, but we do not want to get carried away by nostalgia. It’s unfair, but the first game is the one that makes us have such high expectations. We expect it to comply… and it seems that it will.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

To say that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not the biggest game of April 2023 is a fallacy. While it is true that Dead Island 2 could say something about itthe importance of the franchises to which they respond is not the same. A simple mention of Star Wars is more than enough to generate expectations unbecoming of almost any other saga.

This is within the reach of very few games, but Star Wars is one of them. Even more if we take into account that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is one of the best games in the franchise ever made.. Without a doubt, it is one of his most outstanding titles, but there is more. Although it got off to a bad start, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order soon emerged as one of the best action-adventure games of 2019.

Respawn Entertainment hit the key, developing an authentic game both for history and narrative, gameplay or soundtrack. Well accompanied by a cast with a lot of charisma, we hope that this second installment continues and adds to what we have already seen. Just being as good as its predecessor is more than enough, although it is true that we want more. We surely have.

Bonus track: other interesting releases

We could not close this topic without highlighting, for example, a sports game. In this case it is something more niche, yes, because EA Sports PGA Tour It is aimed -especially- at golf lovers. Despite this, we cannot forget him either. Nor can we pass up the launch of wildfrosta deckbuilding tactical roguelike released by Chucklefish.

Interesting and unique, the ‘little orange fish’ seal already makes us intuit that we will have something very interesting on their hands; almost everything they touch ends up becoming a kind of independent jewel. For a minority public, it has very interesting things. It’s not the only one. In the world of JRPG we find Trinity Triggeralthough this has the disadvantage of not having texts in Spanish.

who does have them is LIVE TO LIVE, role-playing game that will land for the first time on PlayStation and PC after it arrived exclusively on Nintendo Switch. It is another video game that we have had our eye on, although in a different way. On this occasion, we can affirm that it is a great game, because we have already tasted it. We also expect a high level of New Horizon Forbidden West DLC. Under the name of Burning Shores, anything that continues Aloy’s adventures will always have our attention.